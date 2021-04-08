German Facility Management Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities to Prepare Participants for Success After the Pandemic

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewed Outsourcing and Technical Services to Drive Recovery of the German Facility Management Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany is the second-largest market for FM in Europe (after the UK) and is one of the fastest growing markets. It will present strong opportunities to incumbent suppliers, as well as attract new entrants from outside the country. The German FM market has the highest potential among all European markets but is underpenetrated due to high reliance on in-house FM. The market will witness good growth in the coming years.
Meanwhile, with FM services commoditising and organic growth hard to find, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and M&A activities will continue.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The German FM market saw a revenue drop of 7.1% in 2020 due to the pandemic. The market will return to growth in 2021, but will not reach 2019 levels until late 2021 or early 2022.
Healthcare, government, and education will be the fastest-growing customer segments during the forecast period. Meanwhile, hard (technical) services will outstrip soft (support) services in terms of revenue growth. There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as technology and new business models disrupt the German market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the German Facility Management Market
- Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings and CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
- German FM Market in Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact on Market Growth
- 'Respond, Reset, and Rebound' From COVID-19
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Top Predictions
- Key Conclusions
3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation
- FM Market Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, FM Market
- FM Market Dynamics in Germany
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Key Competitors in the FM Market by Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for the FM Market
- Growth Drivers for the FM Market
- Growth Restraints for the FM Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Revenue Forecast, FM Market
- COVID-19-Main Areas of Impact
- The German FM Market Universe
- Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model, FM Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, FM Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model, FM Market
- German FM Market by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector, FM Market
- COVID-19-Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector
- Revenue by Service Type, FM Market
- Revenue by Service Subtype, FM Market
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type, FM Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type, FM Market
- COVID-19-Impacts and Risks by Service Type, FM Market
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share, FM Market
- Respond Phase-Short-term Opportunities
- Reset Phase-Medium-term Opportunities
- Rebound Phase-Long-term Opportunities
5. Companies to Action
- Companies to Action, FM Market
6. Growth Opportunities-Respond Phase: Short-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Productive Remote Workforce
- Growth Opportunity 2-PPE for Workers
- Growth Opportunity 3-Back to Work (Re-entry)
- Growth Opportunity 4-Critical Customer Sectors
- Growth Opportunity 5-Switching On
7. Growth Opportunities-Reset Phase: Medium-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Organisational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2-Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3-Healthy and Safe Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4-Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5-Contactless Services
8. Growth Opportunities-Rebound Phase: Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Workplace Optimisation and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2-Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3-Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4-Technical (Hard) Services
- Growth Opportunity 5-Service Integration
9. Appendix
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ghd1x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.