Global Payment Orchestration Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Key Market Insights

A payment orchestration software (also recognized as an online payment processing platform) includes several mechanisms that assist eMerchants with transaction management, from routing to reconciliation.

Demand for the commerce-enabling services has increased, prompting the platforms to develop their payment strategies.

The market is expected to benefit from an increase in internet penetration in developing countries along with an increase in the adoption of advanced payment processing technologies such as deep learning and artificial intelligence.

In 2020, the BFSI segment dominated the market, accounting for the majority of global sales.

The B2B payments industry is expanding rapidly and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period, based on the type of marketplace

Based on the functionalities, the market is segregated into cross-border transactions, risk management, and advanced analytics & reporting. The cross-border transaction segment accounted for the majority of sales in 2020.

Cell Point Digital, ZOOZ A PayU Company, IXOPAY, Payoneer, Corey, aye4fin GmbH, Bridge, Amadeus IT Group SA, Ingenico ePayments India Pvt. Ltd., APEXX Fintech Limited, Rebilly, Spreedly, Modopayments, Optile, and BNT ConfigPay, among others are the prime competitors that compete in the market.





