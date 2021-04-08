F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 April 2021, at 15.00 EEST
Change in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares
On 24 March 2021, the Annual General Meeting of F-Secure Corporation resolved that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid as company shares. Accordingly, F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 30,432 of the company's own shares to the members of the Board of Directors.
Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 411,358 of its own shares.
Contact information:
Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com