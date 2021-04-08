Mission Produce Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Finest for the Future

"Finest for the Future” highlights commitment to farming sustainably, protecting its people, supporting global communities, as well as annual reductions in waste and water usage



Largest distributor of Hass avocados commits to reducing plastic in its bags by 50% by 2025



OXNARD, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announces the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, titled “Finest for the Future.” The report highlights the Company’s accomplishments in sustainable farming and details the status and scope of its goals across Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), climate risk, waste reduction and community investment.

Throughout its history, Mission has remained rooted in honesty, respect, and loyalty to its land, resources, and people. As the global leader in avocados, Mission has committed to sustainability initiatives that embody its core values: Fun, Innovative, Reliable, Successful, and Trustworthy. For over 35 years, the Company has invested in its people, state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure.

“Mission Produce’s first ESG Report illustrates our dedication to the finest practices for our people, product and planet,” said Mission Produce Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Steve Barnard. “We embody sustainable practices from field to fork and our advanced farming practices allow us to keep our water usage per avocado well below the industry average. Our people are passionate and have an innovative spirit, constantly driving our operations to reduce our environmental footprint and contribute positively to our global community.”

With a focus on investing in people, reducing water and waste, and minimizing carbon emissions, key highlights of the report include the following accomplishments and goals:

Mission announced the implementation of a reduced plastic bag in at least 50% of the bags packed and shipped globally by fiscal year 2025, equating to almost 500,000 0.5-liter plastic bottles;

Mission’s precision and biodiverse farming methods use less irrigation water per avocado compared to the average grower, specifically 40.5% less water in Peru 1 and 40% less water in California; 2

and 40% less water in California; Solar panels at the packing facility in the Company’s Oxnard headquarters power almost three-quarters of the facility during peak season, with more facilities transitioning to supply renewable energy each year, specifically in Peru and California;

By the end of 2021, Mission aims to apply shelf-life extension technology to 22.5 million pounds of avocados to combat food waste and reduce shrink of avocados, the equivalent of powering almost 563 homes, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) calculator;

Mission’s global workforce comprises nearly 50% women, almost 20% of whom were promoted in 2020;

Compared to 2019, in 2020, Mission was able to decrease its total global scope 1 and 2 emissions by 15.8% and reduce its total waste by 16.2%.

Additionally, Mission will sponsor the produce industry’s first-ever DE&I initiative in 2021, run by the Center for Growing Talent (CGT) of the Produce Marketing Association. “Creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture is essential to attracting, developing and retaining the talent that makes our industry thrive,” said CGT’s Executive Director, Doug Bohr. “With the Diversity & Inclusion Program Series, we’re helping the industry build a base of knowledge and resources to advance DE&I practices to benefit everyone, their businesses and our industry. We’re thrilled to have the support of industry sponsors, like Mission Produce, in this work.”

“As we look to the future, we recognize the need to further understand and integrate DE&I practices within our organization and industry. People are our greatest asset, so we must do our part to value, protect, and foster that asset,” added Barnard.

Mission’s sustainability topics for reporting were informed by stakeholder engagement through a comprehensive sustainability materiality assessment grounded in the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Mission’s 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report is available for download at https://worldsfinestavocados.com/mission-global/sustainability.

According to the Junta de Usuarios de Riego Presurizado del Distrito de Riego Moche Virú Chao, the average grower in La Libertad produces 15 tons of avocados per hectare and uses 18,000 m3 of water per hectare. According to the California Avocado Commission Industry Statistical Data, from 2015-2019, the average pounds of avocado per bearing acre was 5,832.50 pounds. Mission Produce farms in California produce an average of 15,000-20,000 pounds of avocados per bearing acre.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. For more than 35 years, Mission Produce has been recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business, sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit www.missionproduce.com.

Source: Mission Produce

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fa2faae-2e50-46b4-8bbe-f15ea97f054f