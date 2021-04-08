OnTrac International Celebrates 25 Years of Service

FRIDLEY, Minn., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac International, a division of OnTrac, one of the largest regional ground transportation networks in the U.S., began celebrations for its 25th anniversary of service with staff events to recognize the outstanding achievement.



OnTrac International started service in 1996 in Roseville, MN, as Express Messenger International (EMI). The four-person team operated in a 1,000 sq. ft. warehouse, helping customers save on global mail and international parcel delivery. EMI grew steadily, and in 2013 changed its name to OnTrac International to align with its parent company name and create more synergies with the other divisions and resources in the organization.

"I am proud of our OnTrac International employees, especially for the dedication and knowledge they bring to the team," said OnTrac Chairman and CEO Robert E. Humphrey, Jr. "The International division is another example of our commitment to providing the competitive advantage, and we congratulate them for 25 years of service."

Today, OnTrac International utilizes an extensive network of last-mile carriers to arrange mail and parcel delivery to over 240 countries and territories. They now operate in a 21,000 sq. ft. facility in Fridley, MN, and continue to provide the small-company service they're known for, but with the newest big-company capabilities. Customers benefit from more economical mail processing, pre-negotiated shipping discounts, and the expertise of a team of professionals who understand the latest in international delivery—that means more savings, more sales, and satisfied customers.

"Customers trust us to help them grow their business and bottom line," said OnTrac International Vice President Blaine Fyksen. "I am confident that we will continue to exceed their expectations and thank them for their business and support."

About OnTrac:

OnTrac provides companies an affordable way to speed up delivery, lower their shipping costs, and delight their customers with world-class service. OnTrac was founded in 1991 and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to improve parcel and mail distribution without the additional costs associated with national companies. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, Postal Qualified Wholesaler, is SOC 2 compliant, and integrates with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. The OnTrac Logistics Network includes three divisions based on service offerings: overnight, messenger, and international. For more information about OnTrac, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com. For more information about OnTrac International, visit ontracinternational.com or call 800.628.4868.

