The Portability of Aquadex SmartFlow® from CHF Solutions Could Mean More Critically-Ill Patients Have Access to Life-Saving Ultrafiltration Therapy

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing transportable care directly to patients who are too critically-ill to be moved could be the difference between life and death. New evidence demonstrates that ultrafiltration therapy (aquapheresis) using the Aquadex SmartFlow® system by CHF Solutions may be lifesaving for patients with profound and catastrophic multi-organ failure due to fluid overload, in part due to the device’s flexibility and portability. Aquadex™ gently removes excess fluid from the blood to alleviate burden on key organs such as the kidneys and heart.



The case study, “Aquapheresis for Life-threatening Cardio-Respiratory Failure,” is part of an abstract by Dr. Maria DeVita, MD, FACP, FASN, of Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City, NY, who analyzed the benefit of device portability in critically ill patients in need of transportation for a lifesaving surgery. The abstract will be available online during the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meeting (NKF) through April 10, 2021.

Key Abstract Takeaways:

Aquadex was pivotal in the care of a 74-year-old patient with severe multi-organ complications (STEMI, catastrophic hypoxic respiratory failure, cardiogenic shock and multisystem organ failure).

Aquadex therapy was used to remove excess fluid in concert with other life-saving therapies during a >3-hour transit and subsequent surgery to repair the heart.

Total ultrafiltration of 1.5L was removed while away from the cardiothoracic intensive care unit, which helped prevent further decompensation.



“Every minute counts when we’re treating critically-ill patients. If we must stop treatment to move a patient from point A to point B, we’re compromising the chance of a positive outcome,” said DeVita. “Physicians are often faced with decisions like this – does it make more sense to stop therapy and transport, or can we keep the patient where they are? In ideal situations, we could transport the patient to necessary locations without disrupting the therapy. In this case, it was crucial to the patient’s recovery and overall outcome. Without Aquadex’s portability and ability to work efficaciously alongside other therapies, this patient may have had a much different outcome due to respiratory decompensation.”

“Portability and flexibility of application of life-saving devices is a key benefit that can be overshadowed by other features,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “The reality is portability is just as important as other functionalities when you see cases like this – where the therapy was absolutely necessary to keep the patient stable. Aquadex is known for its ability to gently remove excess fluid with customizable features, and its portability is another aspect that supports the impact the product can have on fluid overloaded patients. We’re grateful for Dr. DeVita’s clinical support and her desire to communicate portability benefits to other providers.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow® system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow® system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of innovations contained in the patent application. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.