Bragg Gaming Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a new preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.



“Filing the prospectus will provide us with the flexibility to pursue future growth initiatives,” said Adam Arviv, Interim CEO of Bragg. “We have an aggressive growth strategy and this will ensure that we have the structure in place that allows us to accelerate our plans as necessary to capitalize on market opportunities.”

The Base Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will permit the Company to offer and sell common shares, unsecured debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, other securities convertible or exchange for common shares or other securities of the Company or any combination thereof (the "Securities") in various offerings having an aggregate value of up to CAD$500 million during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any province, territory, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, territory state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners Communications

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905.580.1257

For investor enquiries, please contact:

David Gentry

dgentry@bragg.games

1-800-733-2447

407-491-4498

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of the Company; the countercyclical growth of the business of the Company; the regulatory regime governing the business of the Company; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; the Company's customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of the Company's business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the gaming market globally; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19 and those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s current Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that the Company files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company nor any of its management or directors undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES