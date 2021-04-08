Sabina Rizvi, a former Yum! Brands C-suite executive, joins MusclePharm as President and Chief Financial Officer

CALABASAS, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, announced today that its Board of Directors has named Sabina Rizvi as its first President and Chief Financial Officer. Rizvi is an inspirational commercial leader who successfully shapes strategy, structure and culture to grow strong, relevant brands.



Rizvi joins MusclePharm from Yum! Brands, where she has held multiple C-suite roles of increasing responsibility including CFO of the Canadian and Thailand business units and President and General Manager of Pizza Hut Thailand, where she oversaw significant growth of the brand. Most recently she was Chief Operating Officer, Yum! Digital and Technology, playing an instrumental role in leveraging technology to transform the customer experience.

Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very excited to welcome Sabina to the team. For many years, I have been searching for a true partner who will help elevate the company to the next level. With her years of accumulated knowledge and experience, I am confident that we will be able to continue to grow the brand while also attracting top-level talent that will help maximize shareholder value. An integral part of this journey is the vision that Sabina and I share wherein we are dedicated to cultivating a culture and strategy that will allow the company to operate at the highest level and enable continued success.”

“MusclePharm is a leading brand in the sports nutrition industry and I am honored to be joining the entire team at this exciting point in their journey,” said Rizvi. “I look forward to working with Ryan and the team to bring their vision to life, growing one of the strongest brands in the health and fitness industry with new distribution and brand expansion opportunities.”

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition and lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties includes the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™–a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

