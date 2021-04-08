Former FDA Psychiatry Division Director Dr. Thomas Laughren Joins BetterLife as Regulatory Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB : BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotechnology company developing second generation psychedelics for neuro-psychiatric disorders, today announced that Dr. Thomas Laughren will join BetterLife as a Regulatory Advisor. Dr. Laughren was formerly Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA. Prior to joining the FDA in September 1983, Dr. Laughren was affiliated with the VA Medical Center in Providence, RI, and was on the faculty of the Brown University Program in Medicine.



Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife, said, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Laughren join the Company as Regulatory Advisor. He brings invaluable psychiatric drug regulatory and development experience for our pipeline as we ramp up our IND-enabling activities.”

As Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Dr. Laughren oversaw the review of all psychiatric drug development activities conducted under INDs and the review of all NDAs and supplements for new psychiatric drug claims. He has authored and co-authored many papers and book chapters on regulatory and methodological issues pertaining to the development of psychiatric drugs, and is a frequent speaker at professional meetings on these same topics. Dr. Laughren has received numerous awards for his regulatory accomplishments.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders. Utilizing drug delivery platform technologies, BetterLife is also refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus.

