NeuBase Therapeutics to Host a Virtual R&D Day on June 8th to Provide Updates on the Drug Development Pipeline Targeting Genetic Diseases

PITTSBURGH, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution with a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that it will host a virtual R&D day for investors and analysts on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT.



During the event, NeuBase will present new data, along with an in-depth review of the Company’s pipeline of drug candidates – including in Huntington’s disease, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and a new oncology program for a target that has previously been thought of as undruggable – as well as an introduction to the expanded management team.

Additional details will be made available prior to the event. The event will be webcast live on NeuBase’s website at https://ir.neubasetherapeutics.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website and archived for approximately 90 days.

About NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines which can be designed to increase, decrease, or change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve genetic defects that drive disease. NeuBase's targeted PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the DNA or RNA level by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

