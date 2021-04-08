Global Nut Products Market (2020 to 2025) - Expanding Application Spectrum for Nuts and Derivatives Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nut Products Market by Product Type (Nut Butter, Nut Paste/Marzipan Paste/Persipan Paste, Nut Fillings with Cocoa, Nut Fillings without Cocoa, Caramelized Nuts, and Nut Flour), Nut Type, End User/Application, Quality and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nut products market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8%, in terms of value.
The market is increasingly driven by increasing consumer preferences for nutrient-rich nut products, the growing awareness toward preventive approach for overall health and well-being, and the robust increase in the launch of food & beverage products using natural nut ingredients, such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, and hazelnuts. The inclusion of premium nut-based products in bakery, confectionery, beverages, and other processed foods have provided consumers with various options that is healthy and tasty at the same time. This trend is expected to continue strong throughout the forecast period.
By type, nut fillings with cocoa segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Nut fillings with cocoa help in adding texture and nutrition to the products and are increasingly used in the preparation of health-based snack foods. The market for nut fillings with cocoa is projected to witness rapid growth across regions due to the development of the food processing industry and high consumption among the population.
By application, the cereals & snack bars segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth rate.
The incorporation of edible nuts like almonds, pistachios, walnuts and hazelnuts in cereals & bars has experienced robust growth in the past few years. The inclination of consumers towards the snack bar category is mainly because it is considered as a convenience health-benefiting food product. It also provides crunchiness, and provides numerous nutrients, and improves taste. Nuts like almonds provide a fuller feeling to consumers due to their high protein content. Owing to these factors, cereals & snack bars are constantly experiencing growth in markets of the US and Europe.
The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The significant increase in the rate of obesity rate in regions like the US has created growth opportunities for meal replacement beverages, healthier snack items, and nutrition bars. Therefore, people are opting for a healthier lifestyle, with more inclination toward health-benefiting food products. The increase in the use of edible nuts as a nutritional product and as an ingredient in numerous food segments, such as cereals, snacks, desserts, and confectionery products, has helped in creating growth opportunities for nut products manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Nut Products Market
4.2 North America: Nut Products Market, by Application & Country
4.3 Nut Products Market, by Type
4.4 Nut Products Market, by Application
4.5 Nut Products Market, by Nut Type
4.6 Nut Products Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Health Awareness Led to Evolving Dietary Patterns
5.2.1.2 Robust Growth Projections for the Bakery and Confectionery Sectors
5.2.1.3 Preventive Healthcare-Emerging Dietary Approaches to Address Lifestyle Diseases
5.2.1.4 Nuts as Major Ingredients in New Product Developments
5.2.1.5 Vegan Food Products-Nuts as a Key Ingredient-Their Strategic Positioning
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability and Fluctuating Costs for Nuts as Raw Material
5.2.2.2 Allergenicity Concerns for Nut-Based Ingredients
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Expanding Application Spectrum for Nuts and Derivatives
5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies as Global Hotspots for Investments in the Nut Products Market
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Supply Chain Management Intricacies and Quality of Nut Products
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.3.1 COVID-19 Negatively Impacted Demand for Nut Products
5.3.2 COVID-19 Impact on Nut Products Supply Chain
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Growers & Small-Scale Producers
6.2.2 Suppliers/Traders
6.2.3 Processors & Packers
6.2.4 Branding Marketing & Sales
6.2.5 Logistics & Distribution
6.2.6 End-users
6.3 Pricing Analysis: Nut Products Market, by Type
6.4 Ecosystem Map
6.4.1 Nut Products Market: Ecosystem View
6.4.2 Nut Products Market: Market Map
6.4.2.1 Upstream
6.4.2.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers
6.4.2.1.2 Ingredient Manufacturers
6.4.2.2 Downstream
6.4.2.2.1 Testing, Inspection & Certification (Tic) Service Providers and Regulatory Bodies
6.5 Yc-Ycc Shift
6.6 Patent Analysis
6.7 Trade Analysis
6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.8.1 Degree of Competition
6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.8.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.9 Case Studies
7 Key Regulations for Nut Products
7.1 United States
7.1.1 United States: Food and Drug Administration
7.1.2 Electronic Code of Federal Regulations
7.1.3 European Union Regulations
8 Nut Products Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Nut Products Market, by Type (2018-2025)
8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.1.2 Nut Butters
8.1.2.1 Snacking is the Potential Growth Market for Nut Spreads
8.1.3 Nut Paste/Marzipan Paste/Persipan Paste
8.1.3.1 Growth in the Healthy Bakery Products' Consumption to Boost the Nut Paste Market
8.1.4 Nut Fillings with Cocoa
8.1.4.1 Increased Usage of Almond Flavor in Confectionery and Baked Foods to Drive the Market
8.1.5 Nut Fillings Without Cocoa
8.1.5.1 Application of Pralines in Various Foods to Drive the Market
8.1.6 Caramelized Nuts
8.1.6.1 Companies to Invest in Product Innovations in the Caramelized Nuts Segment
8.1.7 Nut Flour
8.1.7.1 Premium Range of Almond Flour to Drive the Market
9 Nut Products Market, by Nut Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Nut Products Market, by Nut Type (2018-2025)
9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Almonds
9.2.1 Almonds Rank the Highest Regarding Usage in Food Industries
9.3 Hazelnuts
9.3.1 Hazelnuts Largely Preferred in North America and European Confectionery Industries
9.4 Walnuts
9.4.1 Chinese Walnuts to Have Great Demand Worldwide
9.5 Cashews
9.5.1 Asia-Pacific to Continue to be One of the Largest Consumers of Cashews
9.6 Pistachios
9.6.1 Pistachios to be Increasingly Popular in the Chinese Market
9.7 Peanuts
9.7.1 Peanut Butter to be the Majorly Consumed Nut Butter Worldwide
9.8 Macadamias
9.8.1 Macadamia Nuts to be Included in Cereals, Protein Bars, and Ice-Cream Toppings
9.9 Pecans
9.9.1 Pecans Exported from the Us & Mexico to be Accounted for 98% of the World's Total Share
9.10 Pine Nuts
9.10.1 Increase in the Mediterranean Cooking and Rise in Nutritious Food Consumption to Drive the Market
9.11 Brazil Nuts
9.11.1 Bolivia to be the Largest Producer of Brazil Nuts
10 Nut Products Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Nut Products Market, by Application (2018-2025)
10.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
10.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
10.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenarios
10.2 Industrial Food Manufacturers
10.2.1 Chocolate Confectionery Products
10.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Chocolate Confections with Almond Inclusions Drives the Market
10.2.2 Bakery Products
10.2.2.1 Almond Flour is Highly Used in the Bakery Sector
10.2.3 Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
10.2.3.1 Ice Creams with Nut Inclusions in the Premium Range are Driving the Market
10.2.4 Cereals & Snack Bars
10.2.4.1 Nut Snack Bars to Gain Popularity in the Us as They are Considered Healthy
10.2.5 Beverages
10.2.5.1 Demand for Milk Substitutes to Create a Demand for Nut-Based Beverages
10.2.6 Savory Products
10.2.6.1 Market for Nut Inclusions in Savory Products is Building Slowly with the Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Foods
10.3 Foodservice and Bakery
10.3.1 Bakery Shops
10.3.1.1 Traditional Delicacies Require More Nut Products
10.3.2 Foodservice
10.3.2.1 Demand for Natural Ingredients is Driving the Nut Products Market
11 Nut Products Market, by Quality
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Nut Products Market, by Region (2018-2025)
11.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
11.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
11.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
11.2 Standard Nut Products
11.3 Premium Nut Products
12 Nut Products Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Rest of the World
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Company Ranking, 2019
13.2 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2017-2019
13.3 COVID-19 Specific Company Response
13.3.1 Olam International
13.3.2 Barry Callebaut
13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Definitions & Methodology
13.4.1 Stars
13.4.2 Emerging Leaders
13.4.3 Pervasive Players
13.4.4 Participant
13.4.5 Product Footprint
13.5 Product Launches, Deals & Other Developments
13.5.1 New Product Launches/ Product Innovations
13.5.2 Deals
13.5.3 Others (Expansions)
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Olam International
14.1.2 Barry Callebaut
14.1.3 Blue Diamond Growers
14.1.4 Sucrest GmbH (Subsidiary of Kerry Group)
14.1.5 Zentis GmbH & Co. Kg
14.1.6 Mount Franklin Foods
14.1.7 Mandelin, Inc
14.1.8 Bazzini
14.1.9 Besana
14.1.10 Lubeca
14.1.11 Puratos
14.1.12 Lemke
14.1.13 Almendras Llopis
14.1.14 Kanegrade
14.1.15 Moll Marzipan GmbH
14.1.16 Kondima
14.1.17 Csm
14.1.18 Treehouse Almonds
14.1.19 Royal Nut Company
14.1.20 Stelliferi & Itavex S.P.A (Acquirer: Ferrero International S.A.)
15 Appendix
