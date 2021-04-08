The Good Clinic™ and InstyMeds Team Up to Help Improve Pharmacy Access in Underserved Northeast Neighborhood

Partnership to offer convenient, tech-forward healthcare solutions designed to meet the changing needs of careseekers



Minneapolis, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic, LLC (“The Good Clinic”, https://www.thegoodclinic.com/ ) a Minnesota-based integrative primary care clinic, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with InstyMeds Corp. (“InstyMeds”, https://instymeds.com/) to provide secure in-clinic dispensing of medications to its patients at its newly opened Northeast Minneapolis clinic. InstyMeds provides a fully automated, ATM-style dispensing system for outpatient acute prescriptions such as amoxicillin. Due to a lack of pharmacies in The Good Clinic's immediate neighborhood, this partnership underscores the clinic's patient-centric, tech-forward approach to primary care.

"When it comes to holistic healthcare planning, we take the notion of patient convenience seriously," said The Good Clinic’s Director of Clinical Services Kim Yung, DNP, CNP. "Our goal is to make it easier for our patients to not only access knowledgeable and compassionate healthcare providers, but also the medications they need to stay well."

The Good Clinic helps its customers shift the focus from sick care to well care with in-person and virtual appointments for acute care, primary care, women's health, and wellness planning. InstyMeds was started in Minnesota in 1999 with the premise that patients shouldn't have to work so hard to get the medications they urgently need.

"InstyMeds believes that patients should be able to start taking medications immediately after seeing their providers," said Robert Bang, vice president of sales and client services at InstyMeds. "We have dispensed more than 4 million prescriptions on three continents and are pleased to work with The Good Clinic to put prescriptions at patients' fingertips and improve their lives at the time of greatest need."

When access to prescriptions are limited, people’s health can be adversely impacted. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20 to 30 percent of all new prescriptions written never get filled by patients. Despite the explosion of new retail pharmacy stores, mail-order drugs and addition of onsite walk-in clinics at chain pharmacies, primary non-adherence hasn’t improved. Studies show that primary medication adherence increases to 94+ percent from an industry average of 70 percent when prescriptions are filled right after receiving treatment. When more patients fill their medications, health outcomes improve.

"We built The Good Clinic because we want to partner with our customers to help them achieve a better quality of life," said Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic. "The partnership with InstyMeds should help us fulfill our promise of a new future-focused healthcare concept committed to delivering primary care and wellness support with a unique balance of expertise, empathy, and engagement."

The Good Clinic, LLC, a Mitesco Company

The Good Clinic, LLC is a part of Mitesco, Inc. (www.mitescoinc.com, OTCQB: MITI). The Good Clinic is building out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding fulfilling our promise of a new future-focused healthcare concept committed to delivering primary care and wellness support with a unique balance of expertise, empathy, and engagement and plans to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to deliver primary care and wellness support with a unique balance of expertise, empathy, and engagement, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned and the other risk factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About InstyMeds

InstyMeds provides the only fully automated, ATM-style dispensing system for outpatient acute prescription medication services. InstyMeds' mission is to make patients better, quicker by providing immediate access to acute medications. For more information, call 1-866-467-8963 or visit www.instymeds.com.

