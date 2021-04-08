Unisync Appoints New Industry Specific Board Member

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") is pleased to announce that TIM GU has been appointed to its board of directors. Tim is the owner of E.Star International Inc. which he started in 1999 and began importing fabrics and building a business of supplying to manufacturers that produced programs for many of Canada’s largest retailers. Always one to recognize opportunity, Tim saw great potential for manufacturing top-quality Made in Canada garments and set about building his franchise of skilled and specialized manufacturing facilities in the Greater Toronto Area. As of today, Tim’s chain of factories is among the largest apparel manufacturing networks in Canada employing over 300 employees. With an impressive roster of clients that includes Canada Goose and the RCMP, Tim also proudly manufactures the Canadian Olympic athlete uniforms at his flagship facility in Markham, ON.

With a strong community connection, Tim has been the VP and Director of Scarborough and York Region Chinese Business Association for the past 15 years and has been instrumental in creating bridges for Chinese companies to expand their business to the Canadian market and for Canadian companies to expand to the Chinese market. Tim received his Master of Business Administration degree from the Rotman School, University of Toronto.

Tim recently acquired a significant common share position in Unisync through a private transaction, currently making him one of our fourth largest shareholders.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome someone of Tim’s character and industry specific business experience to our board of directors,” commented Douglas Good, Executive Chairman. “My fellow board members and I, as well as our CEO, Matthew Graham, look forward to working with Tim in continuing the future strategic growth of Unisync and improving our domestic manufacturing capacity and off-shore outsourcing capabilities as we continue to pursue a greater share of the managed supply of operational clothing and footwear in the Corporate, Federal, Provincial/State and Municipal sectors.”

About Unisync

The Unisync Group is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities with a broad-based geographical footprint across Canada. In early 2019 Unisync expanded this footprint into the US marketplace through the establishment of a distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and a service facility in Farmingdale, New Jersey. Our core business is comprised of state-of-the-art eCommerce based B2B/C custom online ordering and program management systems for our long-term contracted tactical and imagewear clients and their employees. In addition, we recently launched Tactical Gear Experts, a B2C eCommerce portal which can be accessed at https://tacticalgearexperts.com/.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit the Unisync website at www.unisyncgroup.com or at our dedicated PPE website www.unisyncmasks.ca to order your protective face coverings and related products.

