Ayr Wellness Announces the Opening of Two New Stores in Florida

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr,” “Ayr Wellness,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), today announced the grand opening of two new dispensaries in Florida under the Liberty Health Sciences (“LHS”) banner. This marks Ayr’s 32nd and 33rd Florida dispensaries bringing its total retail footprint to 49 stores across seven states (including the pending acquisition in New Jersey).



LHS Sebring is located at 135 US Hwy 27 N, Sebring, FL and represents the Company’s first dispensary in Highlands County, located in central Florida with a population of approximately 100,000. The 4,000 ft2 store is conveniently located on a major traffic hub with 10 parking spots available for patients.

LHS Palm Bay is located at 4805 Babcock St NE, Palm Bay, FL and will serve a population of approximately 120,000 on Florida’s east coast. The 2,800 ft2 store will also feature drive-thru service for convenient patient pick-up.

“We are thrilled to be increasing access to medical cannabis to the patients of Sebring and Palm Bay, and we look forward to offering them quality, choice and excellent customer service. Whether you’re an experienced cannabis patient or coming in for a first-time consultation, you will find exciting, high quality products to lead you on your journey to wellness and wonder,” said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr Wellness.

During the grand opening celebrations for both stores, patients will enjoy a 15% discount on all products, free merchandise giveaways and the availability of private onsite consultations. Please visit Ayr’s website here for additional information, store hours and store menus.

Ayr Wellness completed the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in an all-stock transaction on February 26, 2021. The Company plans to have 42 stores open by the end of 2021. The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 520,000 registered patients as of April 2, 2021, up 57% year-over-year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

