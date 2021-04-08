Medolife Rx Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Results Showing Up to 95 Percent Cancer Cell Apoptosis with Introduction of Lead Cancer Drug Candidate

BURBANK, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today pre-clinical study results conducted at one of the leading cancer research centers in the United States showing that the Company’s lead drug candidate Escozine® caused up to 95 percent Specific Induced Apoptosis (SIA) in various types of Leukemia cancer cells. Such a result is significant not only to the Company’s ongoing clinical research, but could have tremendous effects on cancer treatments worldwide.

The study was broken into two objectives:

to evaluate the effect of Escozine® at four different concentration levels on the induction of apoptosis in five cancer cell lines: K-562: Human Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML); MEC-1: Human Chronic B Cell Leukemia; NAMALWA: Human Burkitt Lymphoma; RAJI: Human Burkitt Lymphoma, TP53 Wild Type; RAMOS: Human Burkitt Lymphoma, TP53 Mutated to evaluate the effect of Escozine® at four different concentration levels on the induction of apoptosis in four Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) patients, two at high-risk and two at low-risk levels

The result of the first objective was that cell death was observed in all cell lines when treated with Escozine® after 48 hours of incubation. The effect on cell death was dependent on the concentration level of Escozine®, with insignificant cell death being observed in concentration levels from 10-30 percent, a variation of cell death between 5-40 percent at a 50 percent concentration of Escozine®, and a greater than 95 percent cell death in all cell lines when Escozine® was included at 100 percent concentration, with the exception of RAMOS, which showed an approximate 50 percent cell death rate.

In the second part of the study, cells were taken from four CLL human patients, two High Risk (HR) and two Low Risk (LR). The cells were introduced to Escozine® at varying concentrations, and the results showed that both HR patients reported minimal effects at concentrations of 10 percent and 30 percent of Escozine®; however, at concentrations of 50 percent, cell death occurred in approximately 50 percent of cells, and at 100 percent concentration levels, over 95 percent cell death was observed. In LR patients, similar results were observed with higher concentrations of Escozine® at 50 percent and 100 percent inclusion where high levels of cell death were observed. The results were consistent with the cell line portion of the study, confirming that Escozine at higher concentrations can cause SIA, or cell death, in greater than 95 percent of cancer cells.

“These results not only met our expectations, but exceeded them,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “This study was conducted at one of the leading academic cancer research institutes in the United States under some of the most stringent guidelines. While we knew that Escozine had cancer fighting therapeutic benefits, to see over 95 percent of cancer cells killed when introduced to the drug was truly groundbreaking. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and finding an effective therapeutic is known as the holy grail of medicine. While we still have research to conduct in order to prove this drug is an effective treatment for cancer, results like these from such a credible institution will pave the way for this further exploration.”

Escozine® is a polarized solution of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide owned by Medolife. It is currently undergoing clinical research in the Dominican Republic (DR) as well as the United States for the treatment of cancer and COVID-19. The Company has an exclusive agreement with the Ministry of Health in the DR where it hopes to have product registration for Escozine® in short order after having conducted safety studies on over 500 patients. Additionally, the Company has filed data with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Escozine® and has formulated a batch of the drug candidate specifically for submission to the regulatory body. Previous clinical research on Escozine® showed the drug’s efficacy in eliminating cancer lines in ovarian and bladder cancers. Cell lines are commonly used in in vitro model systems in many drug discovery research programs. They retain most of the genetic properties of the cancer of origin and provide researchers with an indefinite source of biological material for experimental purposes. A doctor in the DR recently endorsed the use of Escozine® in patients with various cancer treatment regimens, only furthering the drug’s acceptance as a viable potential treatment for cancer.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

