Vislink Receives Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide On-Board and Trackside RF Cameras and Remote Production Systems to NEP for Extreme E Racing Series 

Vislink to Partner with Global Production Powerhouse NEP to Deliver Groundbreaking Off-Road Electric Racing Series Promoting Sustainability & Gender Diversity to Hundreds of Millions of Viewers Worldwide



HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL) (the “Company”), the global technology leader in collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, is partnering with NEP Group (“NEP”), one of the world’s largest production companies, to provide its cutting-edge RF Technology for the ground-breaking series, Extreme E, a zero emission off-road racing program specially designed to raise awareness of permanent damage due to climate change in some of the world’s most remote and toughest locations.

Extreme E’s inaugural season will begin on April 2nd in Alula, Saudi Arabia and span four continents to bring electric racing to some of the most remote corners of the planet. The goal is to raise awareness of climate change consequences faced by different ecosystems (deserts, rainforests and glaciers), while also promoting sustainability, equality and the adoption of all-electric SUVs to help protect the planet. The series will be available on leading broadcasters throughout the world.

“Our wireless camera systems are able to capture events in extreme conditions and remote areas, like Extreme E, that highlight important issues that are core to our Vislink values such as climate change, sustainability and gender equality,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “For more than 50 years, we have provided viewers unique live broadcast experiences that are even more central to entertainment today, considering most events can only be enjoyed remotely.”

Vislink’s on-board systems have a pedigree for reliability in the harsh in-car environment – vibration, temperature extremes and robustness in the event of crashes. The Company’s systems integrate into all production architectures— Remote Production, IP or Satellite contribution. With near-zero processing latency in the complex on-board camera system, the event director can instantly switch between track and on-board views at will and focus on capturing and displaying events that occur in the blink of an eye down to millisecond resolution.

NEP will be providing its latest end-to-end solutions including flypacks, remote production, crewing, satellite and fibre connectivity, edit, ingest, augmented reality, GFX, display and projection, and specialist cameras including RF. NEP’s new UHD-ready centralized Broadcast and Media Centre in London will provide extensive connectivity, remote production galleries, remote replay, edit and live centre monitoring.

“Viewers now want to be able to see more on-board camera views and join in on the action first-hand. Vislink’s technology and 30-year involvement in motorsports, allows us to cater to the modern viewer demand and create a greater sense of community while advocating for sustainability,” said Steve Jenkins, President, NEP UK & Ireland. “This will ensure the series leaves a lasting legacy in each of the areas it heads to, including tree-planting, clean-up operations and solar-power initiatives.”

To learn more about Extreme E’s 2021 schedule, click here .

To discover Vislink’s Live Production solutions that enable innovation and creativity to engage audiences across the globe, click here .

About NEP Group

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents. NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com .

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defence markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fibre optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Investor Relations:

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

Vislink@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Anthony Feldman / Jenny Robles

KCSA Strategic Communications

Vislink@kcsa.com

###