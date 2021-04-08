Company announcement no. 15/2021 April 8th, 2021

Warrant program – Columbus A/S issues new shares as a consequence of the exercise of warrants





Company announcement





With reference to release no. 10/2021 of 6 April 2021, Columbus A/S hereby announces that Columbus has today decided finally to implement the second and final tranche of the capital increase and share issue related to the exercise of warrants by a number of employees, senior executives and board members.

Thus, Columbus will implement an increase of the share capital by DKK 1,368,665,000 (nom.), corresponding to 1,094,932 shares of DKK 1.25 as a consequence of the exercise of warrants.

The capital increase is thus subscribed without pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders or others. The shares subscribed are ordinary shares without special rights.

The subscription price for the new shares is DKK 8.99 for 45,000 shares, DKK 12,3 for 486,932 shares and 13,15 for 563,000 shares. The proceeds to Columbus A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 13,797,263.60.

After registration of the new shares in tranche 2, the share capital of Columbus A/S will amount to DKK 161,595,330 (nom.) equal to 129,276,264 shares of DKK 1.25.

Each share of DKK 1.25 (nom.) will carry one vote on the General Meeting in Columbus A/S. The new shares will be eligible for dividends and other rights from the time of registration at the Danish Business Authority.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase at the Danish Business Authority. The company will publish the updated Articles of Association when the capital increase has been registered by the Danish Business Authority.

The capital increase will have no impact on the announced expectations for 2021.

Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane

Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO





For further information, please contact:



Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment