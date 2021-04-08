8 April 2021

LSE Code: 3BRS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00BLRPRK35) from USD 11.40 to USD 1.14, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 23 February 2021, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 8 April 2021.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 8 April 2021.