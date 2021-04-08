mdf commerce announces a partnership with Mibusoft Inc. to offer its SMB ecommerce solution to Mibusoft’s customers

English French

MONTREAL, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces a partnership between its SMB ecommerce solution (k-eCommerce) and Mibusoft Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and value-added reseller providing North American businesses with solutions from the Microsoft Dynamics suite. The combined k-eCommerce and Mibusoft solutions create a comprehensive offering to customers and expands the geographical reach for mdf commerce and its SMB ecommerce solution.



As a strategic partner, Mibusoft will now offer to its ERP clients the k-eCommerce solution of mdf commerce, an industry-leading solution for integrated ecommerce and epayment designed for Microsoft Dynamics. Mibusoft designs, deploys and delivers Microsoft-based, on-premise, cloud and hybrid solutions to companies in numerous industries across the globe. The partnership between k-eCommerce and Mibusoft will further enhance customer competitiveness and increase operational efficiencies.

“I am excited about this strategic partnership between Mibusoft and the k-eCommerce solution of mdf commerce,” said Shawn Arsenault, President and Owner of Mibusoft. “The Mibusoft family of customers spans worldwide with industries such as manufacturing, distribution, professional services, agriculture, finance, healthcare, and retail. Our clients, even segments of our clients that traditionally haven’t needed web commerce and web marketing capabilities are expanding into these areas. Our clients are looking for a fully integrated solution that efficiently expands their Microsoft business systems to offer a compelling interaction with prospects, clients, and suppliers. We have selected k-eCommerce as our exclusive partner for ecommerce and epayment solutions, to help our clients stay ahead of their continuing evolving needs.”

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Mibusoft,” said Pascal Cardinal, General Manager of k-eCommerce at mdf commerce. “We strongly believe ecommerce is becoming a vital part of businesses of all shapes and sizes. Combining our skill sets to offer customers a complete Microsoft Dynamics experience will allow us to exceed their expectations and reach a greater market base.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Mibusoft Inc.

Mibusoft Inc. has been a long-term trusted Microsoft partner in Canada for over 12 years; working closely with our clients allows us to act in their best interest. What we do at Mibusoft is simple: we design, deploy and deliver Microsoft-based solutions that allow companies to realize efficiencies, enhance their competitiveness and put themselves in a position for future success.

