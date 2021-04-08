Contentful unveils new features and partner apps at second annual Blueprints conference 

English German

SAN FRANCISCO and DENVER and BERLIN, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentful, the leading content platform for digital business, today announced the release of new features and partner-built apps at its second annual Blueprints user conference.



Contentful helps “digital builders” — developers, designers and content creators — work together to assemble content and deliver digital experiences across a wide range of channels, including websites, mobile apps, wearables and digital displays. Today at Blueprints, Contentful will debut the new Tags and Permissions features that will provide content teams greater flexibility and control over how they organize, find and edit content, and manage permissions across the organization.

“Tags and Permissions are a part of our ongoing commitment to advancing the native capabilities of the Contentful platform and supporting builders as they create digital experiences,” said Benjamin Keyser, Vice President of Engineering for Contentful.

These platform enhancements build on the recent release of Compose + Launch — two new Contentful apps that allow content authors, editors and planners to adapt and publish content independently, without having to rely on developer resources.

Growing Partner Ecosystem and Apps Marketplace

Contentful also announced the release of several partner-built apps in the Contentful Marketplace — including an app built by digital services provider Portaltech Reply that connects Contentful with SAP Commerce Cloud — that enable businesses to adapt quickly to changing market conditions to deliver direct-to-consumer and omnichannel experiences.

Other recently released partner-built apps for Contentful extend the capabilities of the platform across personalization, ecommerce, translations and video, including Uniform Optimize, Saleor Commerce, GlobalLink Connect by Translations.com and Qencode Video Transcoding.

These apps and others in the Contentful Marketplace provide off-the-shelf, ready-to-go integrations and result in less build time for digital builders and faster time to market for the business. Nearly one-quarter of Contentful’s enterprise customers have installed at least one app from the marketplace.

The company’s growing ecosystem of technology and solutions partners, including Appnovation, EPAM and Valtech, help Contentful customers accelerate their digital initiatives to become digital-first businesses. Contentful recently earned the highest score possible in the partner ecosystem criterion, along with 5 other criteria in the recent report, The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems (CMSes), Q1 2021.

“Our partner ecosystem is incredibly strong and continues to thrive,” said Kevin Zellmer, Vice President of Partnerships for Contentful. “Our placement in the Forrester Wave is evidence of this, and we have our extraordinary partners to thank for that. We are excited to strengthen our existing partnerships while growing the ecosystem — which ultimately will bring even more valuable integrations and implementations for our customers.”

Sharing the blueprints for success

Today’s Blueprints conference for North America — along with an accompanying event for EMEA audiences on April 15 — brings together Contentful customers and partners to share their proven strategies for leveraging the platform and partner ecosystem to build compelling digital experiences and speed time to value.

Each of these half-day virtual events will bring together more than 1,000 digital builders from around the globe. Attendees will gain actionable information (including use cases, real-world solutions and step-by-step guidance) to put to use in their own digital projects.

"Contentful has been a game-changer for us in how we build websites as a global team," said Marcos Mellado, Technical Lead at AKQA Amsterdam for Danone. "Building Danone's YoPro website, we had a few unique challenges including complex localization requirements and a tight timeline. But Contentful is super flexible and allowed us to do everything we needed, quickly."

According to Mellado, he and his team were able to build a working website from day one and then customize from there. They have saved both time in development as well as time in training content creators. Danone previously worked with Contentful to build its Activia site.

Danone’s team from AKQA will speak at the EMEA Blueprints session. Other speakers at the events include Swarovski Optik, and Contentful partners Huge and Kin + Carta.

