XP Health Named to Sequoia Consulting Group Exclusive List of Wellness Vendors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Health , the world’s only artificial intelligence-powered vision benefits platform covering employees and their families, today announced its new partnership with Sequoia Consulting Group . As part of the new collaboration, Sequoia’s clients will now have access to XP Health’s innovative AI-powered vision benefits platform through the Sequoia Wellbeing Bundle , a select group of invite-only companies like One Medical, Headspace, Spring Health, and Galileo, which provide the best in class wellness product offerings.



“Vision benefits haven’t changed in over 50 years. We’re using user-centric design and machine learning to create the most personal, high-quality, and affordable vision benefit, working alongside any insurance plan. Being part of Sequoia’s platform will speed up, even more, our goal to establish a new gold standard - like it has happened with primary care, mental health, and fertility benefits in recent years,” said Antonio Moraes, CEO & Co-Founder, XP Health.

“We’re excited to welcome XP Health as a partner in our Sequoia Wellbeing Bundles program,” said Greg Golub, Founder & CEO of Sequoia. “XP Health’s innovative approach to vision care complements our vision of providing employers access to best-in-class and affordable benefits that enhance the lives of their employees and families.”

In direct response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sequoia created the Wellbeing Bundles to give employers access to more virtual wellbeing benefits options that’s packaged to address the diverse needs of employees and delivered in a streamlined model. Sequoia’s Wellbeing Bundles include 27 packages from leading wellbeing providers in behavioral health, family programs, financial, and physical wellbeing. Since its launch, Sequoia’s Wellbeing Bundles have helped VC-backed businesses to global enterprises provide more than 33,000 employees access to mental health, addiction support, physical therapy, and infertility coverage they need, when they need it.

XP Health’s addition to the Sequoia Wellbeing Bundle comes at the heels of being named to the prestigious Fast Company Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

About XP Health

XP Health is the world's only AI-powered vision benefits platform covering employees and their families. XP Health built a vision benefits platform for the modern world, helping companies offer the most competitive benefits at a fraction of the cost while saving employees time and money. XP Health is working with leading companies like Udemy, Zenefits, and Sequoia Consulting Group in helping them increase existing vision benefits coverage by an average of 10X while reducing costs to the employer and to the employee by up to 90%. XP Health features frames from the world's leading designers like Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Armani, Gucci, Coach. XP Health was also named to the 2021 Fast Company list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies .

Founded in 2019, XP Health is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is backed by leading venture capital firms. For more information, visit xphealth.co or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Sequoia Consulting Group

Sequoia Consulting Group is a tech-enabled consulting and services company that provides benefits, HR, payroll, and risk management solutions for people-centric employers with 20 to 20,000 people. The Sequoia People Platform centralizes workforce data and helps companies navigate complex issues so they can maximize their investment in people whether they are in office, distributed, or global. For two decades, Sequoia has been working with companies to balance the needs of their business with the needs of their people. Sequoia Consulting Group has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Tempe, and Bangalore. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

