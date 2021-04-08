Steel River Group and PBA Group of Companies Announce Strategic Partnership

CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary-based Steel River Group Ltd. (“SRG” or the “Company”), an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium, is pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership with PBA Group of Companies (“PBA” or “PBA Group”), a full-spectrum real estate company, also based in Calgary.



With a stellar track record of planning and developing award-winning retail, industrial parks, master-planned communities, and innovative hotels, PBA will support Steel River Group’s affiliated companies and relationships (the Steel River Ecosystem) as they look to build premier assets across Canada.

“Steel River Group and PBA share a passion for creating resilient and prosperous communities,” said Trent Fequet, Founder and CEO of Steel River Group. “I have no doubt that this synergy will provide the foundation for a collaborative and lasting partnership, one that will aid in creating positive social, cultural and economic change for our Ecosystem.”

Steel River Group will work with PBA on a diverse scope of projects, including several developments and expansions in British Columbia. This will be amplified by Steel River’s People-Public-Private-Partnership (P4) Model, which enhances Indigenous ownership on major projects.

In business since 1965, PBA Group brings a progressive and collaborative approach to business that will immediately synergize with the Steel River Ecosystem. A leader in community giving, PBA’s corporate culture and values align with the vision and outlook of Steel River Group to support Indigenous Partners across Canada.

“Shared values are the foundation of great partnerships,” said Patricia Phillips, PBA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to partner with Trent and the amazing team he has assembled at Steel River Group to build community-oriented, environmentally-friendly developments in the Steel River Ecosystem and beyond.”

Steel River Group looks forward to working with PBA to support Indigenous communities in pursuing real estate and development opportunities that create sustainable investments.

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is a privately held Indigenous owned and operated company that creates opportunity Indigenous-led businesses are empowered to create and capture value for our people, strategic alliance partners, and our communities. Steel River Group’s Governing principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs, and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around their inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Communities and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generation wealth.

About PBA Group of Companies

PBA Group is a full-spectrum real estate company based in Calgary, providing integrated commercial real estate solutions through its operating entities PBA Land & Development, PBA Management, PBA Hotels and PBA Investments. PBA envisions a world in which their partners connect through shared values and inspire a new sense of discovery and identity in the communities they touch. PBA’s mission is to connect people every day to make space for dreams. In 2020, PBA celebrated 55 years in business and is proudly women-owned and led.

