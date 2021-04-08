REPEAT -- Pure Extracts to Enter US Market through JV in Michigan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with the affiliate of a publicly traded multi-state operator (MSO) to form a Joint Venture (the “JV”) to install a cannabis and hemp extraction system in an existing Michigan facility.



This MSO has a long history of success in Oregon offering a family of products including sun-grown and indoor premium flower, along with patented nitro sealed indoor and sun-grown pre-rolls and jars. These products are also grown and packaged in Michigan for retail sale in over 100+ dispensaries throughout the state.

Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms, and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector from a state-of-the-art processing facility located just north of Whistler, British Columbia.

In Michigan, the companies plan to join forces by combining the MSO affiliate’s local permitting, licensing, and marketing expertise with Pure Extracts’ extraction, vape, live resin and edibles manufacturing skills. The venture partners plan to build-out 2,600 sq. ft. of existing, under utilized, space in the MSO’s current facility, which is strategically located in central Michigan within a 2-hour drive of several major markets.

Pure Extracts expects to contribute a mix of equipment and cash to the venture, which will allow the partners to rapidly scale-up to meet the rising demand for recreational cannabis concentrates and edibles throughout the state.

Michigan is anticipated to follow similar consumer trend patterns experienced in other states such as California and Colorado where sales of extracts and concentrates eventually overtake sales of dry-flower. Bruce Linton, co-founder and former CEO of cannabis giant Canopy Growth and executive chairman of Michigan-based and newly public Gage Growth Corp., recently commented in Forbes that, “Michigan is one of the fastest growing cannabis markets in the U.S.” According to the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), during February 2021, Michigan cannabis sales increased 160% from a year ago to US $106.2 million, with medical sales improving 48% to US $38.1 million and adult use sales soaring 353% to US $68.1 million.

In addition to manufacturing Pure Extracts’ proprietary brands of vapes and edibles, the JV partners anticipate an initial white-label order for live-resin concentrates from the MSO affiliate as that company continues to build on the outstanding reputation its dry-flower products have already garnered within the Michigan marketplace.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are really excited about launching our first US initiative into the dynamic Michigan market, especially with experienced and entrenched partners. There is strong demand throughout the state for the products we know best: full spectrum oil (FSO) vapes, live resin concentrates, and edibles. With immediate access to the MSO affiliate’s 100+ dispensary customers out of Michigan’s nearly 400 licensed dispensaries, we expect our products to be distributed and on-shelves in Q4 of this year.”

Expansion of the Company’s operations in Michigan are subject to compliance with applicable state laws concerning cannabis as well as general compliance with CSE policies and Canadian securities laws.

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

