Putting Your Best Fleet Forward: GNB Industrial Power Launches New Cloud Solutions for Fleet Management at ProMatDX

Alpharetta, Georgia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNB Industrial Power - Americas, a division of Stryten Manufacturing, is making it easier to manage motive power assets – including batteries, chargers and gateways – in the cloud. Companies can now easily “see” and manage all of their motive power assets online, whether they have 10 or 10,000 assets across one or 1,000 sites. The new managed services are part of GNB® Cloud, a suite of IoT-enabled decision-support software for companies looking to design and deploy the latest battery and charger technologies and maximize their performance.

“As electric fleets increasingly become the choice for internal logistics, companies need ways to quickly evaluate the newest battery and charger solutions and ensure that their fleets are future-ready,” said Matt Gould, Vice President, Marketing, Sales & Service, GNB Industrial Power - Americas. “GNB Cloud is designed to make these decisions easy by giving companies the ability to test options before deployment and providing actionable data for fleet managers to run smarter operations.”

The latest version of GNB Cloud is especially exciting for dealers looking for better tools to deploy connected IoT systems and provide their customers with online asset management. Dealers can now easily manage their customers’ batteries and chargers to offer them enhanced services such as Power by the Hour, where customers are charged monthly based on their level of usage.

Virtual attendees of ProMatDX (April 12 – April 16, 2021) can learn more about the features and functionality of GNB Cloud and ask questions during live Q&A sessions. GNB Cloud includes four software modules that all share data and work together:

Measure: Power study automation that allows users to baseline vehicle energy requirements and produce reports such as vehicle energy usage, battery utilization and system health. Cellular power loggers automatically generate intuitive reports right on your web browser. Send this data to Model to design solutions or use it to improve fleet operations

Model: System design modeling to customize and compare battery and charger systems. Lead or lithium batteries? Conventional, opportunity or fast charging? Find the best fit for cost and performance in your fleet.

Manage (NEW): Asset lifecycle management for batteries, chargers, gateways and power loggers. Know where your assets are, how they are configured and when they last reported up to the cloud; data critical for scaling energy service businesses.

Monitor: Enterprise system monitoring to ensure fleet uptime with actionable data that helps users optimize long-term performance of their motive power fleets.

In addition to seeing how GNB Cloud is revolutionizing motive power asset management, ProMatDX attendees can also experience the following from GNB Industrial Power:

An educational seminar on “Lithium vs. Advanced Lead Acid: How to Choose What’s Right for Your Fleet” taking place on April 15, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm Central Time. Register for free through the ProMatDX website here.

About Stryten Manufacturing

Stryten Manufacturing builds innovative battery solutions that power everything from warehouses and distribution centers to cars, trains and trucks. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we keep people on the move and essential supply chains running. Our stored energy solutions include lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that help companies make smart fleet design decisions. A technology leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing battery solutions for today’s most recognized brands in manufacturing, distribution and retail. Stryten partners with our customers to meet the growing demand for reliable energy storage capacity now and into the future. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

