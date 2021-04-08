urban-gro, Inc. Appointed to Board of Directors of the United States National Cannabis Roundtable

Company joins Roundtable comprised of select thought leaders helping to drive cannabis policy advocacy at the federal level in the United States



urban-gro provides valuable crop-agnostic CEA expertise with a cannabis focus to help shape effective and practical legislation and advocacy for the cannabis industry

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today announced it has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the National Cannabis Roundtable (NCR). urban-gro will be represented on the NCR Board by Chairman and CEO, Bradley Nattrass.

The NCR is a non-partisan advocacy group focused on federal cannabis reform in the United States comprised of innovators, investors and employers across the spectrum of legal U.S. cannabis businesses. The NCR mission focuses on several fundamental priorities, all of which are critical components of cannabis reform in America, including: decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level, remediating the harm of the failed war on drugs, ensuring patient and consumer safety, protecting the integrity of state cannabis programs, and equitable financial treatment for cannabis businesses.

Mr. Nattrass commented, “With a long history of legislative advocacy, we’re honored to join the National Cannabis Roundtable, furthering the mission around federal cannabis legalization. Membership not only reflects urban-gro's position as an industry innovator committed to protecting the integrity of state programs in the ongoing movement, but also enables us to better serve our customers by remaining on the leading edge of any planned or proposed regulatory changes that may affect our industry, customers, or employees.”



Saphira Galoob, Executive Director, National Cannabis Roundtable commented, “urban-gro will be a key strategic member of our organization, and I’m excited they are joining us. The commercial multi-state, multi-client crop-agnostic expertise they bring to NCR will help us advance the most effective and practical reforms for our members both within and beyond the cannabis industry.”

“My colleagues and I are thrilled to have urban-gro join the NCR membership. In getting to know their CEO, Brad Nattrass, what really stood out to me is Brad’s deep commitment to the plant to ensure the highest standards of safety for U.S. patients and consumers. As a scientist who consults patients in the industry, that commitment spoke to the core of my everyday practice – patient safety,” said Dr. Chanda Macias, PhD, CEO, Ilera Holistic and First Vice Chair, National Cannabis Roundtable.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve and Second Vice Chair of the NCR Board of Directors added, “We have worked extensively with urban-gro these past few years and are excited they have joined our organization to help us bring their vast expertise to bear in furthering our united advocacy goals.”

About the National Cannabis Roundtable

The National Cannabis Roundtable promotes common sense federal regulation, tax equality and financial services reform and supports changing federal law to acknowledge states’ rights to regulate and manage cannabis policy. The membership of NCR represents every aspect of the cannabis supply chain. Our members operate in states with legal cannabis programs. We are growers, processors, retailers, wellness centers, investors, entrepreneurs, and publicly traded companies. Learn more at www.nationalcannabisroundtable.org



About urban-gro, Inc.



urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. We engineer and design commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and then integrate complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities. Operating in the global market, our custom-tailored approach to design, procurement, and equipment integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to learn more.



