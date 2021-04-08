Roscan Gold Corporation Announces Closing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC Pink: RCGCF) (“Roscan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”).

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of agents led by Clarus Securities Inc. that included Beacon Securities Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the “Agents”).

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued the maximum of 35,714,500 Common Shares, for gross proceeds of C$15,000,090. The Company also issued 2,142,870 non-transferable common share purchase warrants as compensation to the Agents.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company’s ongoing exploration program in Mali and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares were offered in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario pursuant to a final short form prospectus dated April 1, 2021.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.



Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian Securities legislation. These statements relate to the intended use of proceeds Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Roscan, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. Roscan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward‐looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.