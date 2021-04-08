English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

14 April 2021 is Šiaulių Bankas AB ex-dividend date.

The shares acquired on Nasdaq Baltic by transactions concluded from this day onward will not grant a right to receive dividends allocated by the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting held on 31 March 2021.

Additional information shall be provided by

Deputy director of Markets and Treasury department

Pranas Gedgaudas, tel. +37041 595653

pranas.gedgaudas @sb.lt



