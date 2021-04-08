DNV Opens Entries for 2021 Healthcare Innovation of the Year, PIVOT Awards

Milford, OH, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNV GL Healthcare USA Inc., the nation’s fastest-growing healthcare accreditation organization, is accepting submissions for its 2021 PIVOT and Innovation of the Year Awards. The winners will be announced at DNV’s annual Healthcare Symposium. The hybrid event (in-person with simultaneous live streaming) will be held in Reno, NV, Nov. 1-4.

The PIVOT (Progressive, Innovative, Valuable, Opportune, and Transformative) award is a new prize from DNV, introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be given to the healthcare organization that demonstrates the most creative response to the clinical and operational challenges posed by COVID-19. Potential winners might include a unique initiative to address staff morale and burnouts, how a provider positioned itself as a source of pandemic information for the surrounding community, or the creation of an innovative process to manage the treatment, testing or vaccination of patients.

“Staff at our client hospitals have created and initiated brilliant, cutting-edge responses to COVID-19. Their heroic and creative efforts to combat the worst pandemic in more than a century must be recognized,” said Patrick Horine, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc.

Another integral part of DNV’s annual symposium is the Innovation of the Year Award. Each year, healthcare professionals submit information about innovations they have successfully implemented in their hospital or community. The top three submissions and the winner will be recognized and announced onstage at the symposium. The winner of the Innovation of the Year Award receives two compliementary registrations and will be asked to present their project during the Symposium. All project submissions will be listed in the program guide.

The deadline to submit entries for both the PIVOT and the Innovation of the Year Award is May 30. Information on how to submit an entry for the PIVOT award may be found here. Information on how to submit an entry for the Innovation of the Year Award may be found here.

DNV Healthcare USA Inc has pioneered a roadmap for hospitals to improve the delivery of healthcare services at every level. Through the implementation of the NIAHO accreditation standard, which integrates CMS Condition of Participation (COPs) with the ISO 9001 quality management system standard, hospitals have a sustainable way to improve quality and enhance patient safety at every step of the care continuum. DNV has accredited more than 600 hospitals in all 50 states using this innovative approach that enables an organization to be better managed, more efficient and focused primarily on patient-centered care.

“We want to identify innovative practices and approaches to address aspects that improve quality, efficiency and enhance patient care,” said David Tellez, DNV’s leader of Supply Chain and Product Assurance in the Americas. “Our success is attributable to the unique approach we take with our hospital customers to use the quality management system to their advantage.”

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.www.dnvcert.com/healthcare.

