Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033300/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Argon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Dioxide segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $761.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
- The Welding Gas/Shielding Gas market in the U.S. is estimated at US$761.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$614.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Oxygen Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
- In the global Oxygen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$216.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$279.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$397.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Gulf Cryo
- Iceblick Ltd.
- Iwatani Corporation
- Messer Group
- Praxair Inc.
- Southern Industrial Gas
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- The Linde Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
