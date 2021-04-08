Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

| Source: Millicom International Cellular S.A. Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG

Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, April 8, 2021Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment).

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270 
investors@millicom.com

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Senior Manager
+1-786-628-5303                                                                                                 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachments


Tags
millicom tigo regulatory news CSSF ANNEX A shareholders announcement AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB
Attachments
PR_Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings_040821 Millicom CSSF - Annex A_ AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB - flagging funds up to 5.1%_040821
Related Links