Global Webbing Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Webbing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033298/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nylon segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $934 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
- The Webbing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$934 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
- Polypropylene Segment to Record 5% CAGR
- In the global Polypropylene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$411.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$560.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$683.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
- American Cord & Webbing Co., Inc. (ACW Co., Inc.)
- Bally Ribbon Mills
- Belt-tech
- E. Oppermann GmbH
- Jiangsu Daxin Webbing Co., Ltd.
- Murdock Webbing Company, Inc.
- Narrowtex Australia Pty Ltd.
- National Webbing Products
- Ohio Plastics Belting Co.
- Tennessee Webbing Products
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033298/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Webbing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Fibers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Carbon Fibers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for p-Aramid Fibers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for p-Aramid Fibers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for p-Aramid Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for UHMWPE by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for UHMWPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for UHMWPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Military by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Webbing by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting
Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting Goods,
Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting
Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Webbing
by Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Webbing
by Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting
Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Webbing
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Webbing by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Webbing
by Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Webbing
by Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting
Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Product - Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers,
p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Australia Historic Review for Webbing by Product -
Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid
Fibers, UHMWPE and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester, Nylon,
Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Webbing by
Application - Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications,
Automotive and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Australia Historic Review for Webbing by Application -
Sporting Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Webbing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sporting
Goods, Military, Other Applications, Automotive and Industrial
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033298/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________