Mr. Christmas Adopts TrueCommerce Foundry Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation

PITTSBURGH, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that Mr. Christmas has adopted its EDI integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Mr. Christmas, an industry leader in creating, designing, and marketing innovative mechanical and musical decorations, will leverage the integration to accelerate their digital transformation. The solution, a part of the TrueCommerce Foundry platform, will help Mr. Christmas streamline its supply chain through sales channels integration, as well as compliance and fulfillment processes automation.



“Mr. Christmas sees digital transformation as the key to better serve our customers and make our operations more effective,” said Gary Ragusa, CFO/COO with Mr. Christmas. “Therefore, we went through a rigorous selection process to find the EDI partner who would be able to best serve our unique needs. We looked at many solutions and TrueCommerce Foundry turned out to be the best match. We are confident that the deployment will help us get the most of our Microsoft Business Central investments.”

TrueCommerce’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central solution integrates sales, purchasing, inventory, and fulfillment interactions with supply chain participants connected through the TrueCommerce Commerce Network. In doing so, the solution allows businesses like Mr. Christmas to gain real-time visibility into their supply chains for improved efficiency, resilience, and customer service.

“We are excited to see Mr. Christmas adopting our solution,” said TrueCommerce Vice President Sales, - New Business and Channels, Mike Berry. “Not only is the company getting qualitatively new supply chain management options; they’re also joining our global trading network, that is opening exciting new opportunities on their digital transformation journey.”

TrueCommerce’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Cloud Integration is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry—a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 120,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. A fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

For more information, visit: TrueCommerce Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central EDI Integration

About Mr. Christmas

For over 85 years, Mr. Christmas has been an industry leader in creating, designing and marketing innovative mechanical and musical decorations. We design each Mr. Christmas piece in great detail to remain a special part of your Holiday Season or home decoration for years to come. The latest technology is incorporated into classic Holiday designs to create magical items that make memorable and treasured gifts. A multi-generational family-owned business, we delight in creating Holiday traditions in homes all over the world. Since 1933, we have been proud and honored to be part of yours.

More information on Mr. Christmas can be found at https://mrchristmas.com/

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

