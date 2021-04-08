Wyze Expands Partnership with Noonlight to Offer 24/7 Home Security Monitoring

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyze Labs Inc. (Wyze), a Seattle-based smart home technology startup, today announced an expansion of its partnership with connected safety technology company Noonlight .



Through the partnership, Wyze customers can now create a DIY connected home security system combining the traditional reliability and peace of mind of professional monitoring with the modern flexibility and affordability of a DIY system at an unprecedented price – just $4.99 per month.

"Expanding our partnership with Noonlight has allowed us to extend our 24/7 smart home monitoring services to our customers, at a fraction of the cost of most competitors,'' said Sunny Wu, Wyze’s Head of Services. “We are inspired by Noonlight's vision for the service, understanding of the market, technical implementations and looking forward to seeing how we can deepen the layer of home security to our customers.”

“We are able to connect customers to our trained agents and local law enforcement within seconds of a door, window, or motion sensor being triggered. It can save a lot of anxiety, not to mention a life,” said Brittany LeComte, co-founder of Noonlight. “We are so excited to expand this partnership, because together, we can protect a Wyze user’s family, home, pets, and belongings at an amazingly affordable price. It’s energizing to work with a company that shares our vision of putting people and their safety above all else.”

About Wyze Labs

Based in Seattle, WA, Wyze Labs was born out of the belief that quality smart home technology should be accessible to everyone. The company dedicates itself to making high-quality products that are easy to use and have the features customers care about at a fraction of the price. Wyze Home Monitoring starter kits, cameras, and 24/7 professional monitoring are available for purchase on its website https://wyze.com/home-security-monitoring .

About Noonlight

Noonlight combines advanced technology with real humans to protect and comfort people so they can live freely. Launched in 2013 as a mobile application, Noonlight has since grown into a connected safety platform — partnering with products and services to enable modern and affordable 24/7 professional sensor monitoring, video monitoring, and data-rich emergency response via an API. Noonlight’s technology works everywhere in the United States, allowing end users to quickly get help in any situation, without requiring a 911 call or the ability to talk or text. For more information visit www.noonlight.com .