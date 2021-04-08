Laurentian Bank issues a statement in response to recent media articles

English French

MONTREAL, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to recent press articles published about the Bank, Laurentian Bank issued the following statement:



"Laurentian Bank is proud of our Quebec roots. They are at the heart of our identity. While simultaneous translation services were provided during our recent Annual General Meeting for all participants and our shareholders – who come from across North America and around the world– we recognize that more can always be done to protect and promote the French language in all venues. As a Quebec financial institution, we have an important role to play in this regard and we fully intend to be a constructive partner as governments consider ways to protect the right of Quebecers to work in French. This has always been part of our values. Even though we are a bank governed by a federal charter, as a Quebec institution we voluntarily comply with the Charter of the French Language by meeting the same requirements of the Charter as mandated for any other Quebec company of the same size. Last October, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) confirmed in a letter sent to the Chair of our francization committee that the status of French language in our company meets the requirements under the Charter of the French Language. We will continue to work in collaboration with the OQLF to inform them of the measures we are already taking in this regard and to identify avenues for improvement in the near future."

