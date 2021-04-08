Global Wearable Displays Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033292/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Head-Mounted Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.5% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartwatches segment is readjusted to a revised 19.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $532.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR
- The Wearable Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$532.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
- Smart Bands / Activity Trackers Segment to Record 18.1% CAGR
- In the global Smart Bands / Activity Trackers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$854.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$789.7 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- AU Optronics
- BOE Technology
- Dresden Microdisplay
- E Ink
- Emagin Corporation
- Hannstar Display
- Japan Display
- Jasper Display
- Kopin Corporation
- LG Display
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Head-Mounted
Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Head-Mounted Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartwatches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Bands /
Activity Trackers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Military & Defense
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise &
Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for LED-Backlit LCD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for LED-Backlit LCD by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for OLED by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for OLED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Rigid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Rigid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Flexible by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Microdisplay by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Microdisplay by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart
Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by Panel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid, Flexible
and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches
and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart
Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart
Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches
and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches
and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches
and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart
Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart
Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays
by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by Panel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid, Flexible
and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 105: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /
Activity Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,
Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches
and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /
Activity Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,
Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 121: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches
and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /
Activity Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 123: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,
Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 125: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
