Global Wearable Displays Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033292/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Head-Mounted Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.5% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartwatches segment is readjusted to a revised 19.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $532.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR

- The Wearable Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$532.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.

- Smart Bands / Activity Trackers Segment to Record 18.1% CAGR

- In the global Smart Bands / Activity Trackers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$854.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$789.7 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

AU Optronics

BOE Technology

Dresden Microdisplay

E Ink

Emagin Corporation

Hannstar Display

Japan Display

Jasper Display

Kopin Corporation

LG Display







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033292/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Head-Mounted

Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Head-Mounted Displays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartwatches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Bands /

Activity Trackers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Military & Defense

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise &

Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for LED-Backlit LCD

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for LED-Backlit LCD by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for OLED by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for OLED by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Rigid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Rigid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Flexible by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Microdisplay by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Microdisplay by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart

Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by Panel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid, Flexible

and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches

and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,

Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart

Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,

Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart

Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,

Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches

and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,

Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches

and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,

Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches

and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,

Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart

Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,

Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart

Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity

Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other

Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Displays

by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by Panel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid, Flexible

and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 105: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,

Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /

Activity Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,

Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and

Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches

and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /

Activity Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,

Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 121: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches

and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /

Activity Trackers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,

Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 125: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033292/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________