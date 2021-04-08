Anima Biotech to Present at the Undruggable Leaders Forum Europe

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that selectively control mRNA translation, today announced that the company will be giving a live presentation during the Undruggable Leaders Forum Europe, between Apr. 13-14, 2021.



During the virtual meeting, Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, and Iris Alroy, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development at the company, will give a company presentation highlighting Anima’s Translation Control Therapeutics technology and multiple programs under development.

Details regarding the presentation are as follows:

Event Title: Novel Approach for the Discovery of Small Molecules that Selectively Control mRNA Translation as a New Strategy Against Undruggable Proteins

Presenter: Yochi Slonim & Iris Alroy

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021

Time: 4:05 p.m. BST

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is pioneering Translation Control Therapeutics, a novel approach for the discovery of small molecules that selectively control mRNA translation as a new strategy against undruggable proteins. With our proprietary technology that emits light pulses from ribosomes, we identify drug candidates that selectively decrease or increase the translation of proteins and elucidate their mechanism of action in a new target space. Our pipeline includes programs in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and K-Ras translation inhibitors), RSV (viral translation inhibitors) and Repeat Associated Diseases (translation malfunctions in multiple neurological diseases). In addition to our pipeline, we have established partnerships for the discovery and development of mRNA translation modulators in Neuroscience, including our strategic partnerships with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com