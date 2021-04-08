Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 4,676.5 Million By 2027 Covering Pre And Post COVID-19 Market Analysis: Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 4,676.5 Mn by 2027.

North America is dominating the regional market of Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm Market from the past and will continue its dominance in the forecast period. Well established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced products, and presence of large target population fuels the growth of the regional market of Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm in North America.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific will gain a significant pace in the coming years. Presence of well established hospitals and critical care centers and large target customer pool are the stimulating factors that contribute for the APAC market growth. Developing countries such as India, Mexico, and Brazil are continually investing huge amount of funds for improving patient-centric care. Rising ageing population, high incidences of orthopedic injuries, and rapid growth in foreign direct investments boosts the regional market growth of Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm market.

Market Dynamics

Rising geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases like respiratory diseases, orthopedic, and increasing patient awareness drives the overall Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm market. High preference for the adoption of 3D visualization has led to increasing demand for such devices for better understanding of the disease by the healthcare professionals spur the segmental growth.

The devices allow real-time view in image-guided surgeries. For instance, during the surgery of vascular abdominal aortic aneurysm, the main body of the stent graft is positioned right below the renal arteries, C-arm in such conditions directs marking the anatomy as well as easy positioning of the device according to the surgeons requirements by increasing the accuracy of the C-arm in various surgeries.

Segmental Analysis

Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm market is Mobile C-arm market is segmented based on product and application.

By product, the market is segmented as fixed C-arms and mobile C-arms. By application, the market is segregated into orthopedics and trauma, neurosurgery, cardiovascular, pain management, gastroenterology, and among others.

Based on product, mobile C-arm is expected to dominate the Cios flow mobile C-Arm market globally. Benefits associated with the mobile C-arms include optimal angle arrangement facility for capturing high quality images and easy movement and positioning keeping patient positioning comfortable and rest. Further, advancement in mobile C-arm products bolsters the segmental growth globally.

Some of the leading competitors are GE Healthcare; Philips Healthcare; Siemens AG; Hologic Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation; Toshiba Medical Systems; Ziehm Imaging; OrthoScan, Inc.; Hitachi Medical Systems; and Eurocolumbus s.r.l. Other prominent players include A&D Medical (LifeSource); Opto Circuits (India) Limited; Exergen Corporation; Microlife Corporation; Omron Healthcare, Inc.; RADIANT INNOVATION INC.; Geratherm Medical AG; TERUMO CORPORATION; Citizen Systems; Welch Allyn, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm industry include:

In October 2020, Siemens Healthineers announced the launching of a new fluoroscopy system. The new product namely remote-controlled “LUMINOS Lotus Max” provides tremendous versatility in clinical examinations. The product is a mix of radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging specialized for orthopedics and long leg or spinal examinations and basic interventions.





In February 2019, Philips Healthcare announced the launching of a new product namely, Philips Zenition, a new mobile C-arm imaging platform. The Zenition mobile C-arm platforms introduced brings together innovations in image capture image processing, ease-of-use, and versatility platform brings together innovation in image capture, image product.





In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare announced the launching of advanced imaging modalities with the launch of Elite-Flat Panel Digital C-arm with monitories movements & SonoRad V10 Ultrasound. The launch of Trivtron’s State of the art Dialysis machines & Ventilators, with the lowest life cycle and running cost brings a unique value proposition and comprehensive package by providing complete solutions in the critical care life support systems.





In October 2016, Toshiba announced new product launching namely, Toshiba’s InfinixTM-i Sky +. The ceiling mounted system features a double sliding C-arm and 12” x 16” flat panel, offering clinicians the potential to increase coverage, speed, and patient access. The unique C-arms design delivers numerous benefits to interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons that involve 3D imaging, image over or under the table, PA/AP C-Arm Flip, Low Contrast Imaging, and Head-End Access Halo.



