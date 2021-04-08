8 April 2021

G4S PLC

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDING

The company was notified on 8 April 2021 by Syquant Capital, that following a disposal of voting rights relating to other financial instruments falling within DTR 5.3.1R (1) they now hold less than 5% of the company's total voting rights.

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary

For further enquiries, please contact:

Helen Parris



Director of Investor

Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189 Media enquiries Sophie McMillan Head of media +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333

Note on the Danish Delisting Process

G4S plc has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Nasdaq exchange in Copenhagen. On 19 March, Nasdaq approved the removal from trading of G4S' shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") and official listing (together the "Delisting").

The last day of trading on Nasdaq will be 16 April 2021.

Notes to Editors

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is currently quoted on the London Stock Exchange (until at least 5 May 2021) and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen (until 16 April 2021). After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.