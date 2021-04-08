|Release no. 16/2021 8 April 2021
Capital increase registered – new Articles of Association
Company announcement
With reference to release no. 15/2021 of today, the capital increase has now been registered at the Danish Business Authority. Hereafter, the share capital of Columbus A/S amounts to DKK 161,595,330 (nom.) divided into 129,276,264 shares of DKK 1.25. The total number of votes is 129,276,264.
New Articles of Association are attached.
Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
For further information, please contact:
Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachment