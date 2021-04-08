Newscope Announces Name Change

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an alteration notice with BC Registry Services changing the name of the Company to PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. The name change was approved by the Company’s shareholders at the special meeting held on April 5, 2021. The Company will be filing the necessary documentation with the CSE in order to commence trading under its new name.



There is no change in the share capital of the Company or its trading symbol, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates.

About Newscope Capital Corporation

Newscope Capital Corporation is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval to treat neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative and pain disorders.

