Seanergy to Present at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum

GLYFADA, Greece, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) is pleased to announce its participation at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping forum taking place on Wednesday & Thursday, April 14-15, 2021 from 9.30am-4.30pm UK Time.

The event aims to provide a roadmap to decarbonization, addressing relevant core topics and issues such as regulations, alternative fuels and propulsion systems, technology, infrastructure and more.

Seanergy will be participating in the following sessions:

Session: “The Transition To Decarbonization – How To Foot The Bill & Who Will Share Into The Cost?”

Presenter: Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman and CEO

Time: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:50 - 2:40 PM UK Time

Session: “Energy Efficient Technologies - Improving Fleet Performance”

Presenter: Mr. Stelios Psillakis, Technical Director

Time: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12:55 - 1:45 PM UK Time

Seanergy remains committed to its Environmental, Social & Governance (“ESG”) plan and to a greener shipping industry, being at the forefront of environmental and regulatory developments:

Scrubber investment for SOx compliance on 50% of its fleet was made in partnership with major charterers.

Among the first companies to complete the evaluation of the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (“EEXI”) of its entire fleet. As announced, pursuant to the results of this evaluation the Company expects that its existing fleet will remain compliant with applicable GHG regulatory requirements until 2030 with no material cost for the Company.

Installation of energy saving devices in cooperation with charterer.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. Upon delivery of vessels which the Company has recently agreed to acquire, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 15 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.9 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,642,463 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP,” its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ.”

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com .

Organizer – Capital Link, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

