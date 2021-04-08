eSentire Appoints Top Industry Executives to Leadership Team

Waterloo, Ontario, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, Inc., the leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services provider, today announced today that two industry leaders will be joining its executive team: Bob Layton, former Senior Vice President/Chief Revenue Officer with Digital Defense, has joined the company as Chief Channel Officer, and Erin McLean, former SVP of Marketing and Communications for Herjavec Group, has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. Layton will focus on expanding eSentire’s award-winning Partner Program on a global scale, while McLean will lead the company’s marketing and communications functions, including all brand, corporate communications, media, and marketing operations.

“We chose these two industry leaders because of their exceptional track record in building successful channel and marketing programs which substantially increased their organizations’ revenue streams, while greatly enhancing their brands,” said Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire. “Their combined vision and experience will not only help us maintain our leadership position in the MDR market, but will be instrumental as we continue to grow our presence in the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market with our XDR platform, Atlas. The need for comprehensive, reliable cybersecurity services which provide effective protection, detection and response capabilities is only growing, and Bob and Erin are the right people to solidify eSentire’s position as the industry’s leading cybersecurity solutions provider.”

“eSentire is the MDR market leader and is making significant strides in the XDR market, so I’m especially excited to be joining the team,” said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. “The rapidly evolving global ecosystem of marketplaces, graduated service offerings and the need for comprehensive solutions are creating unprecedented opportunities to reach new market segments.”

“I’m honored to lead eSentire’s global marketing and branding into the future,” says Erin McLean, Chief Marketing Officer. “As the leading authority on Managed, Detection and Response, we have a powerful story to share. I am eager to ensure that organizations around the globe know that we have the cybersecurity solutions and security experts in place to protect them from business impacting security events.”

Layton has 25 years of experience in the technology industry, specifically in B2B and B2C sales, and channel programs. He has driven transformation and international expansion through channel-leveraged strategies, has successfully created new execution models that have led to MRR growth and developed new routes to market in security, services and SaaS platforms. Prior to joining eSentire, he helped drive the successful acquisition of Digital Defense by creating new paths to revenue with an ecosystem of partners, alliances, and technical integrations. He has also held senior leadership positions at Alert Logic, Pluribus Networks, Lumenate, and Cisco. Layton has created partner programs which have received 5-Star ratings from CRN, and he has been recognized three times by CRN Magazine as Channel Chief.

As Chief Marketing Officer, McLean will lead eSentire's global brand, marketing and communications functions. While overseeing marketing and communications for global Managed Security Services Provider, Herjavec Group, she spearheaded their brand building and PR initiatives, contributing to their #1 placement on the Cybersecurity Ventures 500 listing. She developed strategic marketing programs to enable sales, engage customers, and achieve revenue targets, supporting the firm’s efforts to expand across the United States and United Kingdom.

Prior to joining Herjavec Group, McLean supported the acceleration of some of Canada’s top brands including Virgin Mobile, Bell Mobility, and the Canadian Olympic Committee. During her tenure at BCE, she was the recipient of Bell’s prestigious Bravo Award for her efforts to accelerate Virgin Mobile’s national retail market share. In 2020, she was named one of the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity by Cyber Defense Magazine for her commitment to industry thought leadership, and take to market acceleration.

To learn more about the exciting career opportunities available at eSentire visit eSentire | Grow Your Career in Cybersecurity | eSentire

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., founded in 2001, is the category creator and world’s largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company, safeguarding businesses of all sizes with the industry-defining, cloud-native Atlas platform that removes blind spots and enables 24x7 threat hunters to contain attacks and stop breaches within minutes. Its threat-driven, customer-focused culture makes the difference in eSentire’s ability to attract the best talent across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native skill sets. Its highly skilled teams work together toward a common goal to deliver the best customer experience and security efficacy in the industry. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.