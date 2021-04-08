Delta Drone International Strengthens Board With New Appointments

English French





8 April 2021 - Delta Drone International (ASX:DLT) (Delta Drone or the Company) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr Christian Viguié and Mr Nicolas Clerc to the Board of Directors as non-executive directors with immediate effect.

Christian is Chairman and CEO of Delta Drone SA, Delta Drone’s majority shareholder. A graduate of IEP Paris, Christian worked as a financial analyst before forming several financial reporting companies. He also served as Director General of the Unilog Group from 1998 to 2006, where he was responsible for relationships with the finance community.

Nicolas is Group CFO of Delta Drone SA. Nicolas has an Advanced Degree in Accounting and Management and 20 years’ experience in accounting and audit firms including PriceWaterhouseCoopers and TEOREM. He joined the Delta Drone group in September 2017 as Group Administrative and Finance Director.

Neither Christian nor Nicolas will take fees for their non-executive director roles at Delta Drone.

Delta Drone’s Chairman, Eden Attias, commented on the appointments: “We are delighted to have Christian and Nicolas join the Delta Drone International Board, in what is a show of strong alignment with our parent entity. In addition to their diverse personal and international professional experience, Christian and Nicolas bring invaluable knowledge of the Delta Drone Group and what is required to build a leading drone services company.

“They will play a key role in helping develop Delta Drone International in Australia, initially in the mining and agriculture sectors, but also creating a truly global company as drone services and deliveries of all types of products increasingly become a daily part of business operations around the world.”

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Delta Drone International Limited.

About Delta Drone International

Delta Drone International is a multinational drone-based data service and technology solutions provider for the mining, agricultural and engineering industries. It provides aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully- outsourced service with AI and fast data turnaround, allowing enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while Delta Drone International takes care of everything in the air.

Delta Drone International has in-house enabling proprietary technology, an R&D and integration centre and specialist expertise in designing, developing and providing best-in-class autonomous safety systems for commercial drones.









