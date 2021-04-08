English French

Ubisoft Appoints Anika Grant as Chief People Officer

Paris, France — April 8, 2021 — Today, Ubisoft announced the appointment of Anika Grant as its new Chief People Officer and member of Ubisoft’s Executive Committee, effective April 8.

In this role, Anika will oversee all aspects of Ubisoft’s people strategy and drive HR excellence at the company. Reporting directly to Ubisoft’s Co-Founder and CEO Yves Guillemot, Anika will implement innovative and best-in-class strategies to develop talents within Ubisoft. Anika’s responsibilities will cover Ubisoft’s global recruiting, talent management, leadership development, and compensation and benefits, and will contribute to improving the company’s organizational performance. Anika will leverage the company’s strong workplace culture and ensure it is anchored in safety, respect, and wellbeing, enabling every team member to learn, grow and flourish.

Anika has 19 years of experience leading HR transformation in major, fast-paced, and customer-focused organizations across various sectors. She also brings exceptional knowledge of international HR management, most recently as Global HR Director for Dyson’s Global Markets. Prior to that, Anika held the position of Senior Director HR at Uber where she led a Global HR Business Partner team for Uber's Core Business (covering Rides, Uber Eats and Uber 4 Business).

Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ubisoft, said, “I am very happy to welcome Anika Grant as our new Chief People Officer. Her energy, optimism and breadth of experience will be great assets to keep evolving our approach to HR and talent management. Working alongside me, Anika’s mission will consist of aligning all our HR teams with a strong, shared vision, building a robust talent pipeline, and implementing innovative and new ways of working. Anika will also be focusing her leadership efforts on strengthening our global corporate culture, ensuring that all our teams can thrive in an environment that promotes a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion and collective wellbeing.”

Anika Grant, Ubisoft’s new Chief People Officer, said, “I’m excited to be part of Ubisoft, whose mission is to provide opportunities for enrichment and self-discovery through innovative and original gaming experiences. I am also incredibly proud to partner with the talented, passionate people at Ubisoft to deliver on this mission, and confident that together we will continue making Ubisoft an employer of choice, one that offers its team members exciting challenges, a welcoming and open environment, and the freedom to express their creativity every day.”

Note to Editors – Anika Grant’s Biography

An Australian citizen, Anika has served in a diverse range of global leadership roles across Sydney, London, Paris, and Singapore. Most recently, she was Global HR Director at Dyson, where she led an HR team supporting Dyson’s Global Markets, steering the team through the Covid-19 crisis and the transformation of the Company’s operating model. Anika previously held the position of Senior Director HR at Uber, where she led a Global HR Business Partner team for Uber's Core Business, establishing an international HR team within a context of hyper-growth and leading culture change across significant parts of the business. Prior to Uber, Anika was the APAC HR Director at Accenture, where she was responsible for all HR service delivery across eight markets. Anika is currently a Board Advisor at Ecosystm, a digital technology research and advisory firm, and AwanTunai, an Indonesian Fintech enabling financial inclusion. She graduated from UNSW Australia with a BSc (Business Information Technology).





