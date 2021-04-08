Technology Operations Veteran Rich Burroughs Joins Loft Labs as Senior Developer Advocate

BERKELEY, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loft.sh , which makes Kubernetes easily accessible to developers, today announced that Rich Burroughs has joined the team as senior developer advocate.



With Loft, any Kubernetes cluster becomes a self-service platform where engineers can create namespaces and virtual clusters whenever they need them. At the same time, Loft's sleep mode and cluster sharing technologies help eliminate idle workloads and save cloud computing costs.

“I’m blown away by how much the Loft Labs team has built in a short period of time with just a few engineers,” said Burroughs. “What impresses me most is that the tools they’ve built help solve the real-world needs of developers in the enterprise while at the same time helping with demands placed on the operations and platform teams. That’s what really motivated me to join the team. When I saw what Loft is building, I recognized the potential to transform how organizations use Kubernetes: Today, in most organizations, only a hand-full of people have access to Kubernetes but with Loft, platform teams can give thousands of developers their own piece of Kubernetes while Loft securely isolates these users and their workloads.”

Burroughs brings extensive experience in technology operations and engineering and has spent the past few years in developer advocacy and community management. In his role as senior developer advocate, Burroughs will expand Loft’s existing user community and interact with the broader Kubernetes ecosystem to advocate for the need to advance the state of Kubernetes multi-tenancy and to improve the developer experience on top of Kubernetes.

Read Burroughs’ blog post for more information.

Loft is used by platform teams in enterprises to create internal Kubernetes platforms for developing cloud-native software, executing continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, or running artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) experiments. It is also valuable in production use cases, where IT teams use Loft’s virtual clusters to surpass the scalability limits of regular Kubernetes clusters and where companies need to provision full-blown demo environments or securely-isolated instances of their managed software products.

“Rich brings hands-on experience in building developer-focused user communities,” said Lukas Gentele, co-founder and CEO of Loft. “Like many other Kubernetes enthusiasts, I have been following Rich on Twitter myself and besides being a proven expert in the space, Rich also has this genuinely likable and empathetic way to interact with people. He will be the perfect person to expand our efforts in the areas of user education and community engagement around Loft as well as around our open-source projects kiosk and DevSpace .”



About Loft Labs

The company was founded in 2019 to create open-source developer tooling and virtual cluster technology for Kubernetes, enabling users to gain secure but unimpeded access to cloud resources and to make the switch to truly cloud-native engineering practices.