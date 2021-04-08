Four Finalists Announced in Presidential Search for Arapahoe Community College

Denver, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced four finalists in the running for president of Arapahoe Community College (ACC). ACC President Diana Doyle will retire at the end of the academic year in June 2021, concluding a remarkable 43-year career in higher education.

The search advisory committee, comprised of college and community representatives, conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead ACC with long-term success.

The four finalists are (in order of last name):

Dr. Marta Cronin , President, Columbia Gorge Community College

, President, Columbia Gorge Community College Dr. Stephanie Fujii , Vice President of Academic Affairs, Scottsdale Community College

, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Scottsdale Community College Dr. Michael Gavin , Vice President of Learning, Anne Arundel Community College

, Vice President of Learning, Anne Arundel Community College Dr. Michael Laliberte, President, State University of New York at Delhi

Bios for each finalist and information for upcoming forums are available on ACC’s website at the following link: https://www.arapahoe.edu/presidential-search .

Presidential finalists will meet virtually with the ACC community in April through two open community forums each to allow faculty, staff, and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.

The virtual community forums are scheduled as follows:

Finalist Virtual Community Forums Dr. Michael Laliberte Tuesday, April 13



11:15 – 12:15 & 4:00 – 5:00 Dr. Stephanie Fujii Wednesday, April 14 11:15 – 12:15 & 4:00 – 5:00 Dr. Marta Cronin Thursday, April 15 11:15 – 12:15 & 4:00 – 5:00 Dr. Michael Gavin Friday, April 16 11:15 – 12:15 & 4:00 – 5:00

Feedback surveys will be requested from participants who interact with finalists. Surveys will be reviewed by Chancellor Garcia prior to his selection of the new ACC president. Input from the college community is encouraged and will be instrumental in the selection process.

About Arapahoe Community College

Arapahoe Community College (ACC) provides innovative and responsive educational and economic opportunities in an accessible, inclusive environment that promotes success for students, employees and the communities it serves. ACC offers classes online and at campuses in Littleton, Parker and Castle Rock, serving students throughout Arapahoe County, Douglas County and south metro Denver. ACC has seven academic pathways for students to explore, connect and succeed, as well as guaranteed transfer programs to all four-year Colorado public institutions.

About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college. Learn more at www.cccs.edu.