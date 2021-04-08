The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® DolphinScheduler™ as a Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® DolphinScheduler™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache DolphinScheduler is a distributed, extensible visual Big Data workflow scheduler system. The project was first created at Analysys in December 2017, and entered the Apache Incubator in August 2019.

"We learned a lot about becoming a strong Open Source project during our time in the Apache Incubator," said Lidong Dai, Vice President of Apache DolphinScheduler. "Our incubation mentors helped guide us with developing our project and community the Apache Way. We are pleased to have graduated as an Apache Top-Level Project."

As a distributed and extensible data workflow scheduler platform with rich directed acyclic graph (DAG) visual interfaces, DolphinScheduler solves complex task dependencies and triggers in the data pipeline. Out-of-the-box, its easy-to-extend processing connects numerous systems to 100,000-level data task scheduling. Apache DolphinScheduler is:

Cloud Native —support multi-cloud/data center workflow management, also supports Kubernetes, Docker deployment and custom task types, distributed scheduling, with overall scheduling capability increased linearly with the scale of the cluster





Highly Reliable —decentralized multi-master and multi-worker, high availability, supported by itself, overload processing





User-Friendly —all process definition operations are visualized, defines key information at a glance, one-click deployment





Supports Rich Scenarios —includes streaming, pause, recover operation, multi-tenant, and additional task types such as spark, hive, mr, shell, python, flink, sub_process, and more.

"Apache DolphinScheduler is designed for cloud-native," added Dai. "We are proud to have built a reliable and cloud friendly data workflow system while using next generation architecture and smart UI design."

Apache DolphinScheduler has more than 4,000 users in China, with Internet companies and banks forming a large percentage of users. Users include Budweiser, China Unicom, IDG Capital, IBM China, JD.com, Lenovo, New Oriental, Nokia China, Qihoo 360, SF Express, and Tencent, among others.

"Apache DolphinScheduler is an excellent data workflow open-source product," said Zhengjun Yin, Architect at China Unicom. "Its community is very friendly and gives us strong support. We save the cost of hundreds of human-months by using DolphinScheduler!"

"Apache DolphinScheduler is amazing," said Xide Gu, Architect at JD Logistics. "JD Logistics used Apache DolphinScheduler as a stable and powerful platform to connect and control the data flow from various data sources in JDL, such as SAP Hana and Hadoop. It offers open API, easy plug-in and stable data flow development and scheduler environment. DolphinScheduler really helps JD Logistics data team accelerate development efficiency in many Agile BI projects!"

"I am honored to guide the DolphinScheduler community from day one of the incubating. In the past 1.5 years, it grows fast and healthy," said Sheng Wu, ASF Board Member and DolphinScheduler Incubator Champion. "They learned the Apache culture quickly, and have great executive capability. It is great to see the project graduating from the incubator with a diverse and active community. Being a top-level project is a new beginning for you, look forward to becoming a global and powerful project."

"I am honored to witness the entire process of DolphinScheduler from open source to entry into the Apache incubator, and then to graduation to become an independent Apache top-level project," said Shi Shaofeng, Member of the Apache Kylin and Apache Incubator Project Management Committees. "During more than one year, the participants in the DolphinScheduler community have been adhering to the open-source spirit, constantly innovating and making progress. The developers and contributors join in the community constantly and make DolphinScheduler, a big data scheduling tool created by the Chinese, become more and more perfect, more and more users, and enter a virtuous cycle of development. It is expected that after graduation from the incubator, she will continue to move forward under the management of PMCs and create more value for society and the public through open-source software."

"Congratulations to open source project DolphinScheduler for graduating from the Apache incubator and becoming ASF's top project," said Chen Liang, Vice President of Apache CarbonData. "DolphinScheduler has been developing the community in accordance with the Apache Way and has attracted many open-source developers to join. With the joint efforts of community members, the project has become more and more mature. Best wishes to the DolphinScheduler community!"

"We look forward to diversifying the Apache DolphinScheduler community with seed users from all over the world," added Dai. "Those interested in participating are welcome to reach out to us on our project mailing lists and other channels."

Catch Apache DolphinScheduler in action at its global MeetUp, held online in collaboration with the Apache ShardingSphere community, on 15 May 2021. Members of the DolphinScheduler and ShardingSphere Project Management Committees will share features and use cases on both projects in English. To register, visit https://www.meetup.com/dolphinscheduler-meetup-group/

Availability and Oversight

Apache DolphinScheduler software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache DolphinScheduler, visit https://DolphinScheduler.apache.org/ , https://twitter.com/DolphinSchedule , and https://asf-dolphinscheduler.slack.com/ .

About the Apache Incubator

The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit http://incubator.apache.org/

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation is the world’s largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 227M+ lines of code and providing more than $20B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 813 individual Members and 200 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with nearly 8,100 Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an Open Source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cloudera, Comcast, Confluent, Didi Chuxing, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Reprise Software, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "DolphinScheduler", "Apache DolphinScheduler", "ShardingSphere", "Apache ShardingSphere", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

# # #

