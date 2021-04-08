Global Building Wool Insulation Market - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Building Wool Insulation Market will grow with a high CAGR value over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Building wool insulation materials are renewable, eco-friendly, toxin-free, and sustainable building materials. They provide a better acoustic solution, moisture resistance, temperature control, and indoor air quality. Rising demand for toxins and chemical-free materials will drive the building wool insulation demand. Other key important factors such as residual management, chemical outbreak, breathing issues while constructing the structure make it essential for manufacturers to use and deploy more considerate and safe products. However, high initial investment costs along with large-scale alteration may impact the market growth.





Rising trend for sheep wool construction material

The construction industry has witnessed a shift towards the adoption of sheep wool fibers in their construction activity. Improved productivity, better results, and safety are among the key factors to drive the demand in this segment. Wide product availability along with government approval makes the product highly promising and favorable in the construction industry.

Australia is among the major producers of sheep wool. The country produces the maximum amount of natural wool derived from sheep. This wool is then utilized in various commercial applications. Since the initiation of green building material solutions. The country is heavily investing in the construction application sector. Other major countries which have a heavy inclination towards wool insulation are the UK, Germany, France, and the U.S.

Residential sector being the major contributor

Increasing investment in new residential building construction along with the restoration and restructuring of old ones makes the segment highly lucrative. The residential sector will continue to hold its dominance during the forecast period. Rising expenditure on housing due to change in income demographics in European countries may influence the industry growth. Roof will be the major contributor in the residential sector owing to its capability in maintaining temperature and moisture. However, prevention from the air cavity is another major factor to induce demand in walls application.

Europe being the major contributor

Europe, led by the UK, France, Germany, and Italy are key contributing countries in the region. Heavy construction in the residential and commercial sectors along with increasing green building resolutions among the construction companies will influence the market growth. Rising requirements for updated products and materials to align with the government standards will stimulate the building wool insulation demand.

Product advancement and partnership are key strategies

BASF SE, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., Johns Manville Corporation, Kingspan Group PLC, Paroc Group OY, Knauf, Inc., Rockwool International A/S, Cabot Corporation, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, Dow Corning Corporation, KCC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and Nichias are key players in the market.

Other notable players include Ode Industry and Trade Inc., Fletcher Building Limited, CertainTeed, Sika AG, and Ursa, S.A.





