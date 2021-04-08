Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Jensen Arve (receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration)

Dovre Group Plc                   Managers’ Transactions               April 8, 2021 at 7.30 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jensen, Arve
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20210408181738_2

____________________________________________


Transaction date: 2021-04-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 494,120 Unit price:  EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 494,120 Volume weighted average price:  EUR


For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sirpa Haavisto, CFO
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
www.dovregroup.com


Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com.

