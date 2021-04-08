Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions April 8, 2021 at 7.30 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Jensen Arve (receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration)
Dovre Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jensen, Arve
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20210408181738_2
Transaction date: 2021-04-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 494,120 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 494,120 Volume weighted average price: EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Sirpa Haavisto, CFO
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
www.dovregroup.com
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com.
