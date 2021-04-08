Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Jensen Arve (receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration)

English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jensen, Arve

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20210408181738_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-04-08

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 494,120 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 494,120 Volume weighted average price: EUR



For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Sirpa Haavisto, CFO

sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com .



