How to Join Clubhouse - Resource Created by Qamar Zaman, Adam Torres and Chirag Sagar

Plano, TX, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve heard of Clubhouse, you may be wondering what, exactly, it is and how you can join. As the invitation-only app becomes more popular, it may be a good idea to get on board so you can start networking as soon as possible.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is a social networking app that has been described as a mix of a conference call, podcast, and talkback radio. Unlike other social media apps, however, Clubhouse uses an audio chat format that allows its users to listen to other users’ discussions, interviews, and conversations. You can think of it like a podcast, except the broadcast is streaming live and it’s only available to app members.

The exclusivity is yet another way Clubhouse differs from sites like Facebook and Twitter. You can only join if an existing user invites you or an existing user provides you with permission to join their platform. This gives the app something of a “country club” air, which some say is part of the app’s appeal or mystique. Because not everyone can join, and you need connections to get in, the app has generated a lot of interest.

Currently, Clubhouse is only available as an iOS app, so you can only use it if you have an Apple smartphone.

How Does Clubhouse Work?

However, Clubhouse is similar to other social networking sites in that users are able to choose to follow topics that interest them. For example, you might select technology or real estate as your main topics if you work in those industries. Once you tell the app what you’re interested in, Clubhouse will give you recommendations for conversations within those areas.

When you use the app, you enter into “conversation rooms.” These function in much the same way as a real-world conference room, only they are entirely virtual. You can think of it like a group of people in a conference room, with some on their speaker phone and others sitting around the table and listening in.

Every conversation room also has moderators who can allow those listening in to speak live as part of the conversation. When you use the app, you “raise your hand” within the app when you want to speak. From there, it’s up to the moderators to grant permission. Moderators can also disable the raise hand function if they want to restrict the conversation to its original speakers.

When you join a conversation, you can view the profile of all the other participants. You can also see their bio, their followers, and any social profiles they list.

Once a conversation ends, that particular conversation room closes and the conversation is no longer available. However, there is nothing to stop a user from making a recording of a conversation and releasing it off the app.

How to Get a Clubhouse Invitation

If you would like to give Clubhouse a try, you need an invitation to join—although there is a small workaround if you know a lot of people who already use the app. Here are three ways to snag a coveted invitation.

Get invited by an existing user – Existing users have a certain number of invitations, and they issue them through the app. If you receive one, the app will send you a text with instructions for setting up your account and joining the app. This means that anyone who wants to invite you to join Clubhouse must have your phone number. Otherwise, the app won’t be able to send you a text with signup and download instructions.



When a user first joins Clubhouse, they automatically receive two invitations to give out. This limited number has led to the aura of exclusivity surrounding the app. However, the creators behind Clubhouse say they intend to make the app available to everyone sometime in 2021.



Probably the easiest way to get a Clubhouse invite is to ask around and find a friend who is already on the app. Another idea is to ask colleagues in your industry if anyone has invitations they’re willing to extend. You can also join the app’s waitlist so you can get access when it opens to the general public.





Existing users have a certain number of invitations, and they issue them through the app. If you receive one, the app will send you a text with instructions for setting up your account and joining the app. This means that anyone who wants to invite you to join Clubhouse must have your phone number. Otherwise, the app won’t be able to send you a text with signup and download instructions. When a user first joins Clubhouse, they automatically receive two invitations to give out. This limited number has led to the aura of exclusivity surrounding the app. However, the creators behind Clubhouse say they intend to make the app available to everyone sometime in 2021. Probably the easiest way to get a Clubhouse invite is to ask around and find a friend who is already on the app. Another idea is to ask colleagues in your industry if anyone has invitations they’re willing to extend. You can also join the app’s waitlist so you can get access when it opens to the general public. Buy an invitation (not recommended) – You should be wary of any sites that claim to sell Clubhouse invitations. According to media reports, invitations have been listed for sale on sites like Craigslist and Twitter. There is no way to know if these invites are legitimate, so they are probably best avoided.



The Clubhouse terms of service don’t state whether purchasing or selling invitations is a violation of the app’s policies, but the app might clarify that in the future. Regardless, you should avoid doing anything that could result in your account being suspended.





– You should be wary of any sites that claim to sell Clubhouse invitations. According to media reports, invitations have been listed for sale on sites like Craigslist and Twitter. There is no way to know if these invites are legitimate, so they are probably best avoided. The Clubhouse terms of service don’t state whether purchasing or selling invitations is a violation of the app’s policies, but the app might clarify that in the future. Regardless, you should avoid doing anything that could result in your account being suspended. Get waived in – You may also be able to join Clubhouse without an invitation if you know a lot of people who are already users. When you visit the Clubhouse website, you can reserve your username. When you do this, the app sometimes sends a notification to existing users who might know you. If you have a lot of contacts within the app, Clubhouse may give them the option to waive you into the app without the need for an invitation. It’s much easier to be accepted as a guest on Clubhouse now because they are opening up the app.

How to create your own Club

One of the great benefits of building a presence on Clubhouse is also having the ability to launch your own private Club on Clubhouse. You have the ability to invite members and also followers into your club. Similar to Facebook Groups, Clubhouse has built a similar platform where you can create “Members-only” rooms and automatically “ping” your members and followers into the room. It’s a great way for a brand, association, or group to amass a group of people, especially in this COVID environment where it’s difficult to build an in-person community.

Mission Matters Business Podcast for example has launched their own mission matters club within Clubhouse where they are building their audience and hosting a weekly show on Clubhouse every Thursday at 6pm PST focused on business, podcasting, and marketing content. Others alike are also launching their own clubs and amassing a following to build a community.

As Clubhouse continues to grow and launches its Android version of the platform and others join, it’ll be interesting to see how influencers begin to utilize their platform to build a following. The question is if Clubhouse will become the next juggernaut platform or become a dud like Vine or Periscope.

According to Qamar Zaman, CEO of KISS PR Brand Story, a storytelling platform that leverages the power of press release, Zaman has partnered with Mission Matters Media, a Los Angeles based multimedia platform that publishes books and produces podcasts that reach millions to use the Clubhouse app for amplifying brand stories using Clubhouse. In collaboration with Adam Torres and Chirag Sagar, the co-founders of Mission Matters, these media professionals have created a synergy to leverage the power of storytelling to share more insights, trends, and conversations around various aspects of a business.

According to Chirag, “Clubhouse has allowed Mission Matters to launch its Mission Matters Club and allow our network of creators to host events and build a community when it’s otherwise difficult to meet in-person. We are able to host a weekly event on Clubhouse every Thursday at 6pm PST with our community of members, supporters, fans, and followers. Clubhouse is like being at a dinner party and having a live-audience listen to that conversation. Clubhouse was a well-timed platform launch during COVID. It’s an interesting platform that may dictate the future of voice and ongoing human behavior changes.”

Use of Coworking Rooms in Clubhouse

"If you want to network with your fellow coworking operators or coworking professionals in Clubhouse, you may want to check these coworking rooms." says Nadim Ahmed of Venture X Dallas Coworking.

1. This Week in Coworking - This room featured an interactive review of coworking-related updates and trends. It is hosted by Hector Kolonas, a workspace technologist.

2. The Marketing Common - This room serves as a weekly marketing chat for coworking operators and flex office providers. It is hosted by Cat Johnson, Karina Patel, and Katharine Chestnut.

3. GCUC Coworking Hangout - This room talks about all things coworking. Topics that were already discussed include plans on welcoming new coworking members. It is hosted by Liz Elam, Stormy Mcbride, and Cat Johnson.

4. Coworking Culture - You can ask a coworking professional anything about the flex workspace industry in this room. It is hosted by Shervonne Cherry, Tabari Brannon, and Hector Kolonas.

If you think you are now ready to host your own room, learn the step-by-step process on how to do it here.



Sources:

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/20/at-home/clubhouse-app-explainer.html

If you are interested to grow your club using the power of digital press contact:

Qamar Zaman @ kisspr.com T:972.437.8942







Attachments